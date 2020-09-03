BusinessWire

Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.


The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 299 million Monthly Active Users and 138 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 92 markets, and more than 60 million tracks including 1.5 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Bryan Goldberg
Lauren Katzen
ir@spotify.com
investors.spotify.com

Public Relations:
Dustee Jenkins
press@spotify.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Streaming Video Alliance Announces New Open Caching Technical Specification and First Open Source API Developed in LABS

Posted on Author Business Wire

Newly Approved Specification Reflects Ongoing Contributions of Alliance Working Groups to Solve Industry-wide Issues
FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to …
BusinessWire

Xealth Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award–Xealth, a leader in enabling digital health at scale, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

The list honors the businesses making the most profoun…
BusinessWire

Amobee Partners with LiveRamp’s IdentityLink to Enhance Targeting and Measurement for Advertisers

Posted on Author Business Wire

Advanced Offering Future-Proofs Agencies and Brands for Cookie-less Future of Advertising
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amobee, a global advertising technology company, today announced a partnership with LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP)—the trusted pl…