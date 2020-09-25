Spectrio Acquires Industry Weapon

The acquisition enhances the Company’s capabilities for creating scalable digital communications for global brands, while continuing to accelerate growth

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Spectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of customer engagement technology, announced that it has acquired Industry Weapon, a digital signage company based in Pittsburgh, PA. The acquisition further augments Spectrio’s suite of digital solutions, enhancing its strategic communications capabilities and adding scalable third-party integration solutions to meet the needs of global brands.

Industry Weapon works with clients to develop and execute strategic communications using its flexible platform and an integrated app store. Industry Weapon’s technology offers scalable integrations ranging from enhanced event calendars to applications including point-of-sale, business system KPIs, emergency alert systems, and more.

“Industry Weapon has been a leader in the digital signage space throughout its history, and we are excited to blend their industry experience and strategic communications background with Spectrio’s,” said Dax Brady-Sheehan, Spectrio CEO. “As we continue to build and enhance Spectrio’s customer engagement technology, we know the Industry Weapon team will bring valuable technical knowledge and insight.”

With the acquisition, Industry Weapon clients will be able to integrate their brand and messages seamlessly across additional customer touchpoints, using Spectrio’s customer engagement suite that includes Interactive Kiosks, On-Premise Messaging and Music, On-Hold Marketing, Wi-Fi Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio clients will gain additional enhancements for digital services, content, and strategic integrations.

“We are excited to join Spectrio on their mission to create best in class content and communication technology,” said David Wible, Industry Weapon founder. “With Spectrio’s full suite of solutions, our clients will be able to integrate their brand across additional touchpoints, adding value while creating a more cohesive experience for customers.”

About Spectrio

Spectrio is one of the nation’s leading customer engagement technology providers. Known for cultivating unique brand experiences powered by professionally-produced content and marketing technology, Spectrio’s solutions create a holistic customer journey with Digital Signage, Interactive Kiosks, On-Hold Marketing, On-Premise Messaging and Music, Wi-Fi Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio serves more than 100,000 client locations, ranging from local businesses to global brands. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com.

Megan Colby

Communications Director

meganc@spectrio.com

800-584-4653 x6313