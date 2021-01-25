Southwest to Begin Flights in April to Santa Barbara, Fresno

Southwest Airlines, one of the nation’s leading low-cost air carriers, has published initial flight schedules for two new airports to be served in California, Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), with service beginning in April 2021.

“We’re boldly launching this eagerly anticipated new year by doubling-down on our consistent commitment to California to offer our value and flexibility to now 13 airports in the state,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. “Not only does Southwest Airlines celebrate 50 years of service in 2021, we’re gratefully acknowledging the support of Californians who have made us the largest air carrier of fliers traveling nonstop to, from, and within The Golden State for 20 consecutive years.”

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF., SERVICE BEGINS APRIL 12, 2021

Starting April 12, 2021, Southwest Customers will be able to fly between Santa Barbara, Calif. and more than 50 airports with three destinations offered nonstop: Denver, Las Vegas, and Oakland. These new flights are available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly nonstop between Santa Barbara and: Initial daily service: One-way fares

as low as: Denver 1 flight each way $69 Las Vegas 3 flights each way $39 Oakland 1 flight each way $39

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited.

FRESNO, CALIF., SERVICE BEGINS APRIL 25, 2021

Starting April 25, 2021, Southwest Customers will be able to fly between Fresno, Calif. and more than 50 airports with two destinations offered nonstop: Denver and Las Vegas.

Fly nonstop between Fresno and: Initial daily service: One-way fares

as low as: Denver 1 flight each way $69 Las Vegas 3 flights each way $39

In 2020, Southwest added service to Hilo, HI; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, CA; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), CO. In 2021, Southwest will begin service to both Chicago (O’Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno on April 25; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6.

Southwest serves 101 destinations in 10 countries.