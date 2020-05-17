SolarWinds Expands Partnership With M.Tech to Help Technology Professionals Solve Today’s IT Challenges in China

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, has today appointed M.Tech as a value-added distributor for China. The expansion of the company’s existing relationship with M.Tech into the Chinese market will broaden the reach of the SolarWinds IT Operations Management (ITOM) portfolio for technology professionals in China, empowering them with the tools they need to solve today’s IT challenges.

Headquartered in Singapore, M.Tech is a leading cybersecurity and network performance solutions provider that partners with a network of established market-leading vendors to bring optimal solutions to the market through a channel of reseller partners. Building on the success of SolarWinds existing relationship with M.Tech in Southeast Asia, Pacific, and India, the expanded partnership will enable businesses in China—across all vertical industries such as banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, education, and other commercial sectors—to solve IT challenges and monitor, manage, and secure their applications, servers, data, infrastructure, and networks across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. SolarWinds will leverage M.Tech’s large reseller base and decades of in-market expertise in China to further enhance its brand awareness and customer network in this market.

“The expansion of this partnership with M.Tech into China marks a new milestone for both of us,” said Sojung Lee, vice president, APJ sales, SolarWinds. “With a constantly growing market potential powered by the fast development of the IT infrastructure and deployment of new IT technology, China is a strategically important market for SolarWinds in the APJ region. The IT infrastructure landscape is rapidly changing, and new challenges are emerging every day. SolarWinds is perfectly positioned to address these issues which are faced by companies of all sizes, so we can take the complexity out of IT,” continued Lee. “M.Tech’s rich in-market experience and network will help SolarWinds to demonstrate its value in the China market, grow our reseller and customer base, and drive our business growth in the APJ market as a whole.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with SolarWinds across the China market,” said Winston Goh, regional director of Greater China and Korea of M.Tech. “We’re aligned with SolarWinds in our aim of focusing on delivering greater value to technology professionals in China and SolarWinds powerful and affordable IT management solutions will be highly valued by businesses in this market as they look to maximise the potential of their IT management. “

Rayson Lim, CFO of M.Tech, added, “SolarWinds is a key partner for us across the APJ market and the expansion of our relationship into China is another fantastic milestone. We believe that the combination of our regional expertise and extensive reseller channel, alongside SolarWinds leading technology that is designed end-to-end to overcome all of today’s IT challenges, brings even greater value to customers across the APJ region.”

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

About M.Tech

M.Tech is a leading cyber security and network performance solutions provider. We work with leading vendors to bring optimal solutions to the market through a channel of reseller partners.

Established in May 2002, M.Tech is headquartered in Singapore and has a network of 32 offices in 16 countries – Singapore, Australia, Cambodia, China (including Hong Kong & Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam. Our regional presence allows us to provide strong on-site sales, technical, logistics and marketing support to our reseller partners.

Partnering with a network of established market-leading vendors, we have an unparalleled portfolio of best-of-breed products and solutions that meet every critical IT need – from cloud access security, advanced threat prevention and data-centric security to network system management, monitoring and optimization. We also have a specialized technical team providing a host of comprehensive professional services and 24/7 technical service and support, ensuring your organization’s seamless operation. In addition, M.Tech is the authorized training centre for Allot, Check Point and Symantec.

The M.Tech companies are part of the Singapore Exchange-listed Multi-Chem Group. Multi-Chem is a specialist drilling and routing service provider and also a distributor of specialty chemicals and materials to PCB manufacturers. Incorporated in 1985, Multi-Chem was listed on SESDAQ in January 2000 and upgraded to the Main Board of The Singapore Exchange in November 2000. Other than M.Tech companies, M.SaaS, a leading cloud business application, implementation and support service provider, is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Multi-Chem Group.

