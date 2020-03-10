Socure Recognized as One of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AML--Socure, a leader in Day Zero digital identity verification, has been named one of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes. The list recognizes the top 500 startups in America that have created an outstanding culture for their team members.

“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as a top startup employer,” said Russell Lobsenz, Senior Vice President, People at Socure. “Employee engagement and retention have always been a priority for us and making Socure a great place to work is something we are very passionate about. We believe in amplifying human potential with data science, using technology for good, and building a future we all want to live in. Being included in this prestigious list is very gratifying and shows that our dedication to creating a great culture is having a real, tangible impact.”

Working with its partner Statista, Forbes evaluated a number of factors, including employer ratings, job postings, headcount growth, and overall reputation. Starting with a list of 2,500 startups, Statista also reviewed articles, blogs and social media posts pertaining to each employer, focusing on the issues of corporate culture and employee engagement. Additionally, they assessed employee satisfaction and growth, examining the organizations’ website traffic and headcounts over a two-year period.

About Forbes’ Best Employers List

Forbes partners with market research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees. The list was compiled by evaluating 2,500 American businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

About Socure

Socure is the leader in Day Zero digital identity verification technology. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, social media and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. Socure powers financial inclusion, increasing acceptance as much as 40 percent for millennials and other thin-file consumers. It also reduces fraud for online new account opening by up to 90 percent, lowers manually reviewed knowledge-based authentication (KBA) rates by as much as 80 percent, and automates Customer Identification Program (CIP), Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance initiatives. Socure was founded in 2012 and is based in New York City.

