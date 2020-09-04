Smartsheet to Participate at the DA Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its Chief Product Officer, Gene Farrell, is scheduled to present at the DA Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Smartsheet

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Turner

investorrelations@smartsheet.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Bleier

pr@smartsheet.com