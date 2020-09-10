SmartAsset Promotes Dave Frisone to Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LiveConnections--SmartAsset, an award-winning financial technology company that helps more than 65 million people each month make smart financial decisions, today announced the promotion of Dave Frisone to Chief Revenue Officer. Formerly Senior Vice President of Financial Advisor Revenue at SmartAsset, Frisone will be responsible for all revenue-generating functions at the company.

“Given the success and growth of SmartAdvisor and with the recent launch of Live Connections, Dave has been instrumental in not only leading the SmartAdvisor teams, but has helped drive significant revenue across the departments that he oversees,” said Michael Carvin, Founder and CEO, SmartAsset. “His proven ability to recruit top talent, coach, manage and lead teams to exceed sales targets warrants this promotion for Dave. I’m thrilled and excited for the continued success and expansion of our marketplace that helps financial advisors organically grow their business, and helps consumers better navigate their personal finances.”

Prior to joining SmartAsset, Dave held senior sales leadership positions at both Bloomberg L.P. and at Zillow Group, where he launched the New York sales office for the Zillow Group’s flagship Premier Agent business. Frisone received his bachelor’s degree from Fordham University with a dual concentration in Finance and Management Information Systems. He resides in Long Island, NY with his wife and three daughters. In his spare time, Frisone is a competitive runner and triathlete.

For more information about SmartAdvisor and Live Connections, please visit: https://smartasset.com/financial-advisor/about.

About SmartAsset

Founded and headquartered in NYC, SmartAsset is a leading financial technology company that helps more than 65 million people each month make smart financial decisions. The company publishes data-driven content, topical guides, reviews, personalized calculators and educational tools to help people navigate life’s big personal finance decisions. Additionally, SmartAsset operates SmartAdvisor, which is the leading independent client acquisition platform for financial advisors in America. Forbes recently named SmartAsset as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com and SmartAdvisorMatch.com.

About SmartAdvisor

SmartAdvisor is the leading client acquisition platform for financial advisors that is meaningfully changing how advisors approach marketing, business development and lead generation in the digital age. Owned and operated by SmartAsset - the web’s most-viewed source of personal financial information and advice - the SmartAdvisor platform helps fiduciary financial advisors and consumers build meaningful relationships. A new SmartAdvisor service, Live Connections, instantly connects validated, high-intent investors to certified advisors through a warm introductory phone call. Live Connections was recently recognized among the ‘Best Wealth Management Solutions’ (Finovate) and as a “game-changer for the industry” (Financial Advisor Magazine). For more information about SmartAdvisor, please visit https://smartasset.com/financial-advisor/about.

