Small Business Administration Awards Infrastructure Contract to ViON in Support of Payment Protection Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today it has been awarded a contract with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide IT infrastructure supporting the SBA’s small business loan systems. The IT infrastructure ViON is providing will be used to update the systems responsible for guaranteeing hundreds of billions in loans to U.S. small businesses to aid those affected by COVID-19.

“The SBA serves a critical mission for more than 40 million businesses nationwide. As the country shifts dramatically due to the pandemic, we are enabling the SBA to quickly improve their capacity to process loans for the United States business community,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON. “It is truly a partnership between public and private sector to respond with urgency and accomplish this important mission. As a result, we are modernizing their data center with high-performance servers in a matter of hours – not days, weeks or months.”

This contract enables the SBA to upgrade the technology supporting their loan systems, including adding capacity to and modernizing some of their existing Oracle SPARC technology. ViON was able to deploy nearly a dozen new SPARC M12-2 servers within 48 hours to help SBA meet critical capacity needs. ViON will continue to help SBA improve their capacity and capability to process loans as SBA works through this extraordinary level of work. Currently, the SBA is processing more loans in a day than it normally processes in a year.

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON’s Enterprise Cloud is changing cloud management for the market, providing a streamlined platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows customers to research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).


