Skydio To Participate in AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020

Skydio To Sponsor, Participate, and Moderate In World’s Largest Event for Unmanned and Autonomous Systems

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skydio, the leading U.S. drone company and world leader in autonomous flight, today announced the company will be sponsoring AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020 and will be holding a virtual booth. On Tuesday, October 6 at 1:50 pm ET, Skydio’s CEO and co-founder Adam Bry will be participating in a panel discussion titled “Seeding a Blue sUAS Industry.” The panel will focus on the Defense Innovation Unit work to accelerate commercial technology into the Department of Defense and its Blue sUAS (small unmanned aerial system) program.

On Tuesday, October 6 at 12:05 pm ET, Skydio’s Head Of Regulatory And Policy Affairs Brendan Groves will moderate a discussion titled “Re-imagining the Airspace in an Unmanned World.” The panel will discuss the safety and efficiency of airspace, along with working to gain public acceptance for a disruptive technology.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 12:05 - 12:35 pm ET - “Re-imagining the Airspace in an Unmanned World” Moderator: Brendan Groves Head of Regulatory and Policy Affairs Skydio Plenary Speaker: Tim Arel FAA Deputy Chief Operating Officer Air Traffic Organization 1:50 - 2:35 pm ET - “Seeding a Blue sUAS Industry” Moderator: Chris Bonzagni Program Manager Defense Innovation Unit Panel Discussion: Adam Bry CEO & Co-Founder Skydio George Matus Founder & CEO Teal Laurent Rouchon VP Defense & Security Parrot Thomas Rambo CEO & Co-Founder Altavatian, Inc. Tobin Fisher CEO & Co-Founder Vantage Robotics

Aircover Communications:

Morgan Mason

skydioteam@aircoverpr.com