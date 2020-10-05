BusinessWire

Skydio To Participate in AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020

Skydio To Sponsor, Participate, and Moderate In World’s Largest Event for Unmanned and Autonomous Systems

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skydio, the leading U.S. drone company and world leader in autonomous flight, today announced the company will be sponsoring AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020 and will be holding a virtual booth. On Tuesday, October 6 at 1:50 pm ET, Skydio’s CEO and co-founder Adam Bry will be participating in a panel discussion titled “Seeding a Blue sUAS Industry.” The panel will focus on the Defense Innovation Unit work to accelerate commercial technology into the Department of Defense and its Blue sUAS (small unmanned aerial system) program.


On Tuesday, October 6 at 12:05 pm ET, Skydio’s Head Of Regulatory And Policy Affairs Brendan Groves will moderate a discussion titled “Re-imagining the Airspace in an Unmanned World.” The panel will discuss the safety and efficiency of airspace, along with working to gain public acceptance for a disruptive technology.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

12:05 - 12:35 pm ET - “Re-imagining the Airspace in an Unmanned World”

 

 

Moderator:

Brendan Groves

 

Head of Regulatory and Policy Affairs Skydio

 

 

Plenary Speaker:

Tim Arel

 

FAA Deputy Chief Operating Officer

 

Air Traffic Organization

 

 

1:50 - 2:35 pm ET - “Seeding a Blue sUAS Industry”

 

 

Moderator:

Chris Bonzagni

 

Program Manager

 

Defense Innovation Unit

 

 

Panel Discussion:

Adam Bry

 

CEO & Co-Founder Skydio

 

 

 

George Matus

 

Founder & CEO Teal

 

 

 

Laurent Rouchon

 

VP Defense & Security Parrot

 

 

 

Thomas Rambo

 

CEO & Co-Founder

 

Altavatian, Inc.

 

 

 

Tobin Fisher

 

CEO & Co-Founder Vantage Robotics

 


