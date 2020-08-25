SkillStorm Appoints Justin Vianello as CEO and Joe Mitchell as COO

New leadership will drive initiative to hire and train more than 3,000 tech professionals in three years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IT--SkillStorm, a company developing and deploying teams of highly specialized domestic tech talent to commercial and federal organizations, announced the appointment of Justin Vianello to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Joe Mitchell to Chief Operating Officer (COO). The new leadership comes at a time when the need for domestic tech talent is surging as the pandemic compels companies to focus on automation, cloud-based solutions and remote working capability at a faster pace than ever before.

Vianello has a history of leading firms in North America and Australia that specialize in technology development, and will draw on this expertise to lead SkillStorm’s rigorous training and development program to yield the specialized tech talent needed in the market. Vianello will also oversee the company’s existing contract workforce deployment and delivery center operations, which will continue to be managed by SkillStorm President Doug Wise. By supervising the integration of these solutions, Vianello will ensure these business units work seamlessly to provide clients with the right teams of technology resources at either a SkillStorm delivery center or at a client site.

Mitchell brings over 20 years of experience in education, technology, training and enterprise sales across North America and Europe to SkillStorm. As COO, he will drive the company’s growth goals by rapidly scaling its new training initiative, expanding university and technology partnerships, increasing technology offerings, strengthening internal operations and partner network, and working closely with clients as they reimagine their tech talent acquisition strategy. He will also oversee recruitment and training to ensure they have access to a reliable and replenishable pipeline of certified tech talent not available on the open market.

Founder and former CEO Vince Virga will remain co-chairman of the Board of Directors. Along with co-chairman Hany Girgis, the two will continue as company and client advisors.

“Justin and Joe are the ideal leaders to help SkillStorm meet the market’s unanswered demand for entry, mid- and senior-level tech positions across the U.S. They have the expertise and track record to execute our vision of identifying, training, certifying and deploying skilled domestic tech talent in both advanced and traditional technologies,” said Virga. “They are also dedicated to providing the best and brightest talent at all levels with the opportunity to grow their skillsets and advance their careers.”

Girgis said, “Our program is designed to empower anyone interested in an IT career. The IT sector needs talent with a range of experiences, from liberal arts majors looking for different opportunities to professional software engineers requiring upskilling. It also attracts people from diverse backgrounds including under-represented groups, first-generation college graduates and military veterans. This is part of SkillStorm’s overall strategy of accelerating opportunity for all of its people, which is something that Justin and Joe truly believe in.”

SkillStorm is committed to solving the urgent need for specialized technology professionals by hiring, training, certifying and deploying domestic talent in advanced skills such as Pega, Salesforce, AWS, Azure, Java, DevOps, and ServiceNow. To keep pace with technological advancements, SkillStorm is consistently updating its training in order to deliver the skilled talent clients need to stay ahead.

Vianello said, “I’m incredibly excited to join SkillStorm and lead a team of the most forward-thinking and experienced professionals I’ve ever worked with. Joining SkillStorm was the clear choice for Joe and me after understanding the broader vision of the company Board and evaluating the experience, competence and prior success of the team.”

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is building the elite tech force for organizations in need of highly skilled, specialized tech talent. By hiring, upskilling and deploying professionals to work on advanced technologies and platforms such as Pega, Salesforce, AWS and ServiceNow, SkillStorm equips companies with a ready-made domestic tech workforce.

An innovation and opportunity accelerator, SkillStorm provides U.S. businesses and government agencies with fully formed and trained teams with all the required experience, skill sets, certifications and clearances, either directly to its client sites or working from its own delivery centers. Visit www.SkillStorm.com to learn more.

