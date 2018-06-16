Siri Now Gives Fans World Cup Scores

Soccer fans around the world can stay up to speed on World Cup player stats, scores and their favorite teams across all Apple devices.

Siri is now offering support for football in Brazil, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Israel — this is in addition to 26 other countries that already support Siri sports. Siri users can ask for scores, schedules, standings and team rosters.

Ask Siri questions like:

When does France play Australia?

What teams are in group A?

Who is on the England squad?

Who won the Argentina-Iceland match?

Throughout the month, the App Store editors will highlight their favorite apps and games from football stars, offer tips on taking a perfect football photo and how to best get your football fix on social media. The App Store will also feature key football-related apps and games to help fans dive deeper into the experience, with broadcaster apps like FOX NOW or BBC Sport, and games like FIFA Mobile and PES 2018.