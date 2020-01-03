Simulations Plus Sets Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Conference Call to be on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 4:15 PM ET

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2020, the period ended November 30, 2019, after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

The Company invites all interested persons to attend its conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time on January 9, 2020. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by registering here. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available by dialing (914) 614-3221, and entering access code 601-658-992. A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Simulations Plus website following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Simulations Plus Investor Relations

Ms. Renee Bouche

661-723-7723

renee@simulations-plus.com

Hayden IR

Mr. Cameron Donahue

651-653-1854

cameron@haydenir.com