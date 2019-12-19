Simon Data Triples Enterprise Client Count, Grows Talent by 75%, and Unveils New Brand Identity

Strong customer ROI, investments into data infrastructure, new funding, and strategic senior hires fuel company’s ability to power the next generation of meaningful customer experiences

Simon Data, the market-leading customer data platform (CDP) that enables brands to deliver incredible customer experiences everywhere, has tripled its roster of enterprise clients and expanded operations fueled by its Series C.

“It’s a tremendous time for the category, and for our business specifically,” said Jason Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Simon Data. “The promise of a complete, operational customer view is finally here - and the ensuing possibilities for better customer experience are actually being realized.”

The CDP market continues to receive significant investment from enterprise players like Salesforce and Adobe, as well as venture capital firms of all sizes. The market experienced 65% growth in total funding in 2018 and is on pace to exceed that figure this year.

The growth is driven by an ever-increasing mandate for CMOs to drive dynamic one-to-one personalization for their customers - connecting online and offline experiences and leveraging data science. Existing marketing and data technologies have proven that they’re simply not up to the task.

Recent Simon Data Highlights

Expanded Leadership – Recently announced Chief Product Officer Doina Harris and SVP of Client Solutions Ryan Brier join the leadership team.

– Recently announced and join the leadership team. $59 Million Raised – Part of NYC’s largest tech startup funding rounds in Q3, the company closed $30 million Series C funding in August. The funding follows a $20 million Series B round in 2018, led by Polaris Partners with continued participation from .406 Ventures and F-Prime Capital .

– Part of NYC’s largest tech startup funding rounds in Q3, the company closed $30 million Series C funding in August. The funding follows a $20 million Series B round in 2018, led by with continued participation from and . 75% Growth of Data Science Team – Simon Data’s data science team has grown to support the ongoing development of differentiated predictive and AI features within platform.

– Simon Data’s data science team has grown to support the ongoing development of differentiated predictive and AI features within platform. Establishing Industry Standards and Education – In collaboration with data and technology companies advancing CDP awareness and applications, Simon Data is part of the CDP Institute , included within the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing and Advertising , and launched its exclusive Transform initiative at WORLDZ 2019 to accelerate a brand’s ability to scale one-to-one personalized customer experiences.

– In collaboration with data and technology companies advancing CDP awareness and applications, Simon Data is part of the , included within the , and launched its exclusive initiative at WORLDZ 2019 to accelerate a brand’s ability to scale one-to-one personalized customer experiences. New Resources For Marketers – Simon has launched a new website with in-depth thought leadership resources for marketers, including primers, campaign guides, and more. Simon will also unveil “Simon Says,” a podcast featuring marketing leaders, in the new year.

“Companies across all industries require a more holistic view of the customer journey, but often don’t know where to start,” said Doina Harris, CPO of Simon Data. “Our momentum and position are driven by our ability to help brands build that complete customer view, develop better strategies, and drive superior personalization wherever their customers are.”

About Simon Data

Simon Data is the enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers brands to deliver data-driven, personalized customer experiences anywhere. The platform leverages enterprise-scale big data and machine learning to power customer communications in any channel. Simon’s unique approach allows brands to develop and deliver incredible personalization capabilities without needing to build and maintain massive bespoke data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.simondata.com.

