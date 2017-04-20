Silver Lake Raises $15 Billion Fund

MENLO PARK — Private equity investors Silver Lake has raised $15 billion for its newest fund — Silver Lake Partners V. This new fund will allow the firm to pursue large-scale investment opportunities in technology around the world.

The firm secured limited partner capital commitments of $14.5 billion, surpassing its $12.5 billion target, as well as approximately $500 million from the general partner. The firm now manages about $39 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital.

“We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to serve as stewards of capital for our limited partners and their beneficiaries in an international investment environment characterized by growing complexity, disruption and change.” said Managing Partners Mike Bingle, Egon Durban, Ken Hao, and Greg Mondre. “We remain intensely focused on Silver Lake’s differentiated strategy of global technology investing, which positions us to partner with the world’s premier management teams to leverage deep domain expertise, tap extensive industry relationships and drive innovation to achieve long-term value.”