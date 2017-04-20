Silver Lake Raises $15 Billion Fund

MENLO PARK — Private equity investors Silver Lake has raised $15 billion for its newest fund — Silver Lake Partners V. This new fund will allow the firm to pursue large-scale investment opportunities in technology around the world.
The firm secured limited partner capital commitments of $14.5 billion, surpassing its $12.5 billion target, as well as approximately $500 million from the general partner. The firm now manages about $39 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital.
“We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to serve as stewards of capital for our limited partners and their beneficiaries in an international investment environment characterized by growing complexity, disruption and change.” said Managing Partners Mike Bingle, Egon Durban, Ken Hao, and Greg Mondre. “We remain intensely focused on Silver Lake’s differentiated strategy of global technology investing, which positions us to partner with the world’s premier management teams to leverage deep domain expertise, tap extensive industry relationships and drive innovation to achieve long-term value.”
“We are excited by the strong investor demand for our fifth fund and are deeply gratified by the confidence our limited partners have demonstrated in Silver Lake,” the Managing Partners added. “We are very appreciative of the continued support of our long-term investors and pleased to welcome new investors to the fund.”
The firm’s current portfolio includes leading technology and technology-enabled businesses such as Alibaba Group, Ancestry, Broadcom Limited, Cast & Crew, Ctrip, Dell Technologies, Fanatics, Global Blue, GoDaddy, Motorola Solutions, Red Ventures, Sabre, SoFi, SolarWinds, Symantec, and WME│IMG. Silver Lake’s diverse group of portfolio companies collectively generates more than $140 billion of revenue annually and employs more than 300,000 people worldwide.
Investors in Silver Lake Partners V include public and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, funds of funds, family offices, technology industry leaders and individual investors across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
“What resonated with investors in this fundraise is what resonates with industry CEOs: Silver Lake’s flexible investment structures, conservative use of leverage, and an intensive focus on growth,” said Susannah Carrier, Managing Director and global head of fundraising and investor relations. “Under the leadership of the Managing Partners, Silver Lake continues to strive for a culture of excellence and an alignment of interests with our limited partners to deliver superior investment performance. These goals have defined Silver Lake since its inception eighteen years ago and will continue to guide the firm in the years ahead.”