BusinessWire

Signal Sciences Named LA’s ‘Best Places to Work’ by Los Angeles Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Signal Sciences Named LA’s ‘Best Places to Work’ by Los Angeles Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

Fastest Growing Application Security Company Highlighted for Corporate Culture, Leadership and Overall Engagement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DevOps--Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, today announced it was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for the second consecutive year. The company is highlighted as an elite Los Angeles-based business that is setting trends and redefining the employee experience.


The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles awards are designed to identify and honor outstanding employers in Los Angeles. This list of top companies participated in a rigorous survey conducted by Best Companies Group. To receive this award, Signal Sciences was evaluated based on leadership, corporate culture, role satisfaction, and overall engagement.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work, and this year is especially meaningful," said Jessica Carroll, vice president of people, Signal Sciences. “At Signal Sciences, a safe, productive, and supportive workplace for our employees has always been a top priority. Despite an ever-changing environment this year, our employees have embraced new ways of working and collaborating, while staying highly engaged in their work. We’ve doubled down on our commitment to our customers, and we’ve continued to grow.”

The Best Places to Work award from Los Angeles Business Journal underscores the momentum that Signal Sciences has built throughout the year. Signal Sciences was recently named a Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup and honored as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls (WAF) for the second year in a row. The company continues to increase its customer count and revenue by close to 100 percent year-over-year, and maintains more than 98 percent customer retention for its award-winning next-gen WAF and Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) solution.

“This would not have been possible if it weren’t for our amazing employees. We are incredibly humbled and thankful that these talented people choose to be part of our team, continue to promote our strong culture, and make Signal Sciences a best place to work," added Carroll.

Founded by former Etsy engineers and security leaders, Signal Sciences designs everything with a people-first approach, from its award-winning Web application and API protection solution, to a collaborative environment that cultivates big ideas. This combination allows Signal Sciences to attract and retain world-class employees dedicated to protecting its growing customer base.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects more than 40,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour, Asurion, and Duo Security, across all industries. Signal Sciences is also named a Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup and received the 451 Firestarter award, InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year, and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences.


Contacts

Juanita Mo
Director of Communications, Signal Sciences
media@signalsciences.com
424-319-7257

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #AlchemyTechnologyServices–Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform P&C insurers rely upon, today announced that 18 new specializations have been awarded to 7 Guidewire Part…
BusinessWire

Nucleus Research Highlights a Rise of Cross-Platform Integrations & CEO Departures in Top 10 Technology Predictions for 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

Analysts discuss the market’s hottest technology trends from blockchain to artificial intelligence
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Nucleus Research unveiled its top 10 technology predictions for 2020, sharing the firm’s take on the rising and falling …
BusinessWire

H2O.ai CEO and Founder Sri Ambati to Participate at Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that Sri Ambati, CEO and founder, will participate in a panel on the Future of AI in Finance at the Goldma…

BusinessWire

Signal Sciences Named LA’s ‘Best Places to Work’ by Los Angeles Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Signal Sciences Named LA’s ‘Best Places to Work’ by Los Angeles Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

Fastest Growing Application Security Company Highlighted for Corporate Culture, Leadership and Overall Engagement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DevOps--Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, today announced it was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for the second consecutive year. The company is highlighted as an elite Los Angeles-based business that is setting trends and redefining the employee experience.


The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles awards are designed to identify and honor outstanding employers in Los Angeles. This list of top companies participated in a rigorous survey conducted by Best Companies Group. To receive this award, Signal Sciences was evaluated based on leadership, corporate culture, role satisfaction, and overall engagement.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work, and this year is especially meaningful," said Jessica Carroll, vice president of people, Signal Sciences. “At Signal Sciences, a safe, productive, and supportive workplace for our employees has always been a top priority. Despite an ever-changing environment this year, our employees have embraced new ways of working and collaborating, while staying highly engaged in their work. We’ve doubled down on our commitment to our customers, and we’ve continued to grow.”

The Best Places to Work award from Los Angeles Business Journal underscores the momentum that Signal Sciences has built throughout the year. Signal Sciences was recently named a Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup and honored as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls (WAF) for the second year in a row. The company continues to increase its customer count and revenue by close to 100 percent year-over-year, and maintains more than 98 percent customer retention for its award-winning next-gen WAF and Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) solution.

“This would not have been possible if it weren’t for our amazing employees. We are incredibly humbled and thankful that these talented people choose to be part of our team, continue to promote our strong culture, and make Signal Sciences a best place to work," added Carroll.

Founded by former Etsy engineers and security leaders, Signal Sciences designs everything with a people-first approach, from its award-winning Web application and API protection solution, to a collaborative environment that cultivates big ideas. This combination allows Signal Sciences to attract and retain world-class employees dedicated to protecting its growing customer base.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects more than 40,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour, Asurion, and Duo Security, across all industries. Signal Sciences is also named a Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup and received the 451 Firestarter award, InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year, and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences.


Contacts

Juanita Mo
Director of Communications, Signal Sciences
media@signalsciences.com
424-319-7257

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

The Kansas City Royals Partner with 8×8 to Improve Business and Fan Communications

Posted on Author Business Wire

8×8 Also Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement to Broaden National Awareness
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCTR–8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced The Kansas City Royals Major League Bas…
BusinessWire

Atlassian Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended Decemb…
BusinessWire

Lattice Semiconductor Wins GSA’s 2019 Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award

Posted on Author Business Wire

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it won the Global Semiconductor Alliance’s (GSA) 2019 Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company award based on technology and f…

BusinessWire

Signal Sciences Named LA’s ‘Best Places to Work’ by Los Angeles Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Signal Sciences Named LA’s ‘Best Places to Work’ by Los Angeles Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

Fastest Growing Application Security Company Highlighted for Corporate Culture, Leadership and Overall Engagement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DevOps--Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, today announced it was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for the second consecutive year. The company is highlighted as an elite Los Angeles-based business that is setting trends and redefining the employee experience.


The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles awards are designed to identify and honor outstanding employers in Los Angeles. This list of top companies participated in a rigorous survey conducted by Best Companies Group. To receive this award, Signal Sciences was evaluated based on leadership, corporate culture, role satisfaction, and overall engagement.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work, and this year is especially meaningful," said Jessica Carroll, vice president of people, Signal Sciences. “At Signal Sciences, a safe, productive, and supportive workplace for our employees has always been a top priority. Despite an ever-changing environment this year, our employees have embraced new ways of working and collaborating, while staying highly engaged in their work. We’ve doubled down on our commitment to our customers, and we’ve continued to grow.”

The Best Places to Work award from Los Angeles Business Journal underscores the momentum that Signal Sciences has built throughout the year. Signal Sciences was recently named a Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup and honored as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls (WAF) for the second year in a row. The company continues to increase its customer count and revenue by close to 100 percent year-over-year, and maintains more than 98 percent customer retention for its award-winning next-gen WAF and Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) solution.

“This would not have been possible if it weren’t for our amazing employees. We are incredibly humbled and thankful that these talented people choose to be part of our team, continue to promote our strong culture, and make Signal Sciences a best place to work," added Carroll.

Founded by former Etsy engineers and security leaders, Signal Sciences designs everything with a people-first approach, from its award-winning Web application and API protection solution, to a collaborative environment that cultivates big ideas. This combination allows Signal Sciences to attract and retain world-class employees dedicated to protecting its growing customer base.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects more than 40,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour, Asurion, and Duo Security, across all industries. Signal Sciences is also named a Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup and received the 451 Firestarter award, InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year, and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool. For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences.


Contacts

Juanita Mo
Director of Communications, Signal Sciences
media@signalsciences.com
424-319-7257

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

As Coronavirus Upends Global Food Supply Chain, US Dairies and Foodservice Companies Partner with GetSwift to Reach New Customers

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GetSwift, a leading provider of SaaS logistics technology, announced Monday it was adding three local dairy and meal kit providers on the east coast to its powerful farm-to-table delivery management platform.

The new partne…
BusinessWire

AppDirect Announces Move to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Partners With Google to Deliver IaaS to Customers

Posted on Author Business Wire

AppDirect Also Partners with Google Cloud to Allow Channel Partners to Resell Google Cloud Solutions on Its Leading Commerce Platform
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppDirect, the commerce platform for selling subscription products through any channe…
BusinessWire

First Quarter 2020 Results Reported by Amphenol Corporation

Posted on Author Business Wire

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) reported today GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the first quarter 2020 of $0.79 compared to $0.87 for the comparable 2019 period. GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter 20…