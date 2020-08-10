Signal Sciences Named LA’s ‘Best Places to Work’ by Los Angeles Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

Fastest Growing Application Security Company Highlighted for Corporate Culture, Leadership and Overall Engagement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DevOps--Signal Sciences, the fastest growing web application security company in the world, today announced it was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for the second consecutive year. The company is highlighted as an elite Los Angeles-based business that is setting trends and redefining the employee experience.

The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles awards are designed to identify and honor outstanding employers in Los Angeles. This list of top companies participated in a rigorous survey conducted by Best Companies Group. To receive this award, Signal Sciences was evaluated based on leadership, corporate culture, role satisfaction, and overall engagement.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work, and this year is especially meaningful," said Jessica Carroll, vice president of people, Signal Sciences. “At Signal Sciences, a safe, productive, and supportive workplace for our employees has always been a top priority. Despite an ever-changing environment this year, our employees have embraced new ways of working and collaborating, while staying highly engaged in their work. We’ve doubled down on our commitment to our customers, and we’ve continued to grow.”

The Best Places to Work award from Los Angeles Business Journal underscores the momentum that Signal Sciences has built throughout the year. Signal Sciences was recently named a Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup and honored as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls (WAF) for the second year in a row. The company continues to increase its customer count and revenue by close to 100 percent year-over-year, and maintains more than 98 percent customer retention for its award-winning next-gen WAF and Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) solution.

“This would not have been possible if it weren’t for our amazing employees. We are incredibly humbled and thankful that these talented people choose to be part of our team, continue to promote our strong culture, and make Signal Sciences a best place to work," added Carroll.

Founded by former Etsy engineers and security leaders, Signal Sciences designs everything with a people-first approach, from its award-winning Web application and API protection solution, to a collaborative environment that cultivates big ideas. This combination allows Signal Sciences to attract and retain world-class employees dedicated to protecting its growing customer base.

