Sigma Computing Achieves HIPAA Compliance, Delivering Cloud Analytics and Business Intelligence to the Healthcare Industry

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Computing, an innovator in cloud-native analytics and business intelligence (A&BI), has completed a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) attestation and has obtained SOC1 Type 2, SOC 3, and Privacy Shield (EU-US and Swiss-US) compliance.

“The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid change as patient engagement is becoming both more frequent, via wearables and on-demand services, and more varied with telemedicine,” said Sigma Computing CEO Mike Palmer. “This creates a new opportunity to leverage data in real-time, and to make data analysis easy, accessible, and secure for healthcare providers.”

Sigma’s SaaS platform represents the highest standards in security architecture and operations, and the company boasts a comprehensive security program. Sigma integrates with an organization’s cloud data warehouse (CDW), enabling direct queries via a secure connection. Sigma never moves, stores, or copies customer data, so all data remains secure within the CDW. The platform provides a single point of access to data, making it easy to monitor and control access to sensitive information, as well as establish and enforce robust data governance.

“Achieving HIPAA compliance is just one component of our ongoing commitment to upholding high privacy and security standards for all of our customers. Our mission is to empower all users in an enterprise to securely access and analyze data to make their daily business decisions,” added Palmer.

HIPAA provides assurance that proper and continual measures are taken to safeguard protected health information (PHI). Sensiba San Filippo, LLP, performed the third-party attestation for Sigma Computing to ensure compliance with the HIPAA Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is the first enterprise-ready cloud analytics and business intelligence (A&BI) solution designed to run natively with cloud data warehouses (CDWs). Providing live, guided access to CDWs, Sigma maximizes their value, eliminates the need to change data models as new questions arise, and transforms A&BI into an iterative process. The Sigma Spreadsheet empowers anyone to analyze data - without code or extracts - and make insight-driven decisions quickly, freeing data experts to focus on more innovative, fulfilling initiatives. Sigma powers a community-driven approach to A&BI and delivers on the self-service promise. https://www.sigmacomputing.com/

