SHI Named One of Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2020

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020. Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the awards list is based on an independent survey of over 75,000 U.S. employees—45,000 of which were women—that focused on issues relevant to women in the workplace and was designed to shed light on their experiences.

The participants assessed their companies’ efforts in handling topics relevant to women, including discrimination, family support, flexibility, parental leave, pay equity, and representation and careers. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively on gender issues, from which only the recommendations of women were considered.

SHI, as the largest minority woman-owned business in the U.S., has long supported programs that empower women in the workplace. SHI’s employees founded WiSH (Women in SHI), an organization that aims to connect and celebrate the diversity of women in technology. Its series of events connects SHI employees, partners, and customers, and supports initiatives to foster a workplace built on diversity, inclusion, and equality.

“We’re grateful that women at SHI and across the industry view us as an ally in their careers and their desire for work-life balance,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “The heart of SHI has always been our employees, and so we take special care to ensure they have the time, space, and opportunities to grow and succeed over a long career with SHI.”

Learn more about the recognition and see a full list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 10th among CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources

SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com

SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com

SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

For SHI International:

Gregory FCA

Matt McLoughlin

610.228.2123

Matt@GregoryFCA.com