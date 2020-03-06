SetSchedule Introduced $1 Billion in Successful Closed Real Estate Transactions Thus Far

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SetSchedule is proud to report that our leads are currently on track to close almost $1 billion in SetSchedule introduced real estate transactions thus far. SetSchedule offers a patented lead marketplace in which real estate agents can acquire leads on-demand from multiple vendors and service them utilizing an easy to use suite of SaaS solutions. To date, agents provided leads from the SetSchedule marketplace have closed almost $1 billion in transactions.

“We identified a few key benchmarks to measure our progress when we started SetSchedule back in 2014,” says Roy Dekel, co-founder and CEO of SetSchedule. “The most significant of these indicators were a thousand transactions closing with our leads in a month and the second was closing $1 billion worth of client transactions. The fact that we are crushing both of these goals in 2020 is thrilling. In terms of growth, the sky's the limit for SetSchedule in 2020 and beyond!”

Since its inception in 2014, SetSchedule has revolutionized the way real estate agents connect with homeowners and home shoppers by combining real estate know-how and technological expertise. SetSchedule has cultivated a thorough ecosystem that leverages AI-powered predictive data, trend insights and automated marketing software tools and machine learning to deliver better business efficiency to real estate agents, teams and brokers. SetSchedule will be further expanding their ecosystem with a new product that will be rolled out this summer which unites real estate agents and ancillary professionals. The expressed goal is for everyone who benefits from or contributes to a real estate transaction to benefit from a partnership with SetSchedule.

In addition, SetSchedule now offers SetAds, a marketing platform for industry verticals which allows them to broadcast directly to SetSchedule’s nationwide network of real estate agents and boost their brand awareness. Offering tailor-made ads to target specific market demographics, and detailed analytics to discover and interpret meaningful patterns in consumer data. Learn more about SetSchedule at setschedule.com and learn more about SetAds at setschedule.com/setads.

