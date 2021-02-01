SetSail Takes Off With $26 Million Series A

SAN MATEO — SetSail, which uses an AI-powered platform that helps companies increase revenue per sales rep, has secured $26 million in Series A funding. The round, led by Insight Partners with participation from existing seed investors Wing Venture Capital, Team8 Capital and Operator Collective, brings SetSail’s total funding to date to $37 million.

SetSail said it experienced 9X revenue growth in 2020, serving customers like Cisco, Dropbox, and Pendo among others.

Founded in 2018 by former Google machine learning experts, SetSail uses AI to identify the buying signals needed to close a deal. The platform then converts these signals into recommendations for sales reps, providing micro-rewards (e.g. monetary rewards and recognitions) for following the best path of action and building good selling habits.

“Today, about 25% of sales reps drive 75% of revenue for B2B businesses,” said Haggai Levi, CEO of SetSail. “SetSail’s technology bridges this gap, tapping into the potential of every rep and enabling sales teams to capture new revenue.“

SetSail’s new financing will be used to grow its product, go-to-market, and customer success teams. Currently more than 5,000 sales reps use SetSail, with the number growing weekly.

“Machine Learning is enabling enterprises to unlock major productivity gains through actionable insights built into existing processes,” said Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director, Insight Partners and new SetSail board member. “Haggai and team have leveraged their deep expertise in Data & Machine Learning to transform sales productivity by helping every sales rep perform like a top rep and close deals faster. We believe SetSail is fast becoming a must-have tool for all go-to-market teams.”

SetSail offers three products as part of its signal-based selling platform:

SetSail Collect integrates all sales data from disconnected sources into a single view in CRM or any other platform;

SetSail Discover is an AI engine with 370+ prescriptive buying signals and enables laser-focused selling on deals that matter; and

SetSail Accelerate uses real-time micro-incentives to increase sales motivation, rewarding reps for the right actions throughout the customer relationship

After deploying SetSail, sales teams are experiencing 15-20% increase in their sales reps’ productivity in only a few weeks. Sales leaders see this new technology as a groundbreaking way of making their teams more engaged and productive.

“SetSail gives us real-time visibility into our customer relationships, saving our reps time while increasing productivity and collaboration across our business,” said Christian Vogt, Chief Innovation Officer, Data and Analytics, at Cisco. “And the speed of how fast we went live was enormous. In just a few months, we launched the platform in 90 countries.”