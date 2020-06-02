SETi to Start Online Sales for Surface Disinfection Device and Portable Air Purifier with Violeds Technology to Enable Disinfection of New Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (“SETi”), the World’s first compound semiconductor for UV LED solutions (Violeds) and Seoul Viosys (KOSDAQ: 092190)’ subsidiary, announced that it launches portable air purifiers of brand “VAC” and surface disinfection devices of brand “VSM+” with Violeds technology to reduce infection from various harmful bacteria including new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The online sales of the products will be started in both of South Korea and the United States from June 8th in consecutive order.

According to testing results from the research group of Korea University in April and May 2020, Violeds technology has been proven to sterilize 99.9% of new coronavirus in 30 seconds.

Conventional filter in air purification system or non-medical face masks can filter out general droplets more than 0.3μm but the viruses such as new coronavirus and SARS virus itself as small as 0.1μm can pass through the filters as it is. When using the mask repeatedly, there is a high risk of the virus passing through the mask. In addition, a question has been recently raised, “Is a new non-medical face mask clean?”. These new products are designed to sterilize and enable to reuse the mask to reduce the concerns.

Violeds, the gift of light, is the world’s first technology that SETi and Seoul Viosys have developed and manufactured over 20 years with Seoul Semiconductor’s R&D investment. It is being recognized as an advanced optical technology in the bio-industry while being proved to be successful in disinfecting new coronavirus including various viruses and pneumonia which cause influenza, as well as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus Aureus and Salmonella Typhimurium that cause food poisoning.

Global COVID-19 cases reach over 6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 370,000 deaths based on June 1st, 2020 in various countries such as the United States, Europe and countries in South America. However, many countries have suffered from a lack of air purifiers and non-medical face masks to help reduce virus infection.

“There are three of ten people having a cold and more than 300,000 deaths from influenza every year in the world. So we expect that our air purifier (VAC) and surface disinfection device (VSM+) that will be launched help reduce the spread of viruses,” said SETi’s representative.

The surface disinfection device “VSM+” with Violeds technology provides beneficial effects to reduce human infection from various viruses and harmful bacteria by disinfecting the surfaces of daily objects such as non-medical face masks, smartphones, baby products, rings and jewelry.

About SETi

Sensor Electronic Technology, inc. (SETi), a division of Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys, is a company based in Columbia, South Carolina, founded in 1999 by four Ph.D.s, for research and development of compound semiconductors in the United States. In 2005, SETi received the investment and R&D fund from Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys. For the development project, SETi is also working with the University of South Carolina and the University of California at Santa Barbara, adding depth to its research and development.

Currently, SETi is the only company in the world that can produce UV LEDs from 200nm to 430nm. To learn more, visit http://www.s-et.com/en/.

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB “Micro Clean Pixel” for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2018). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths range (200nm to 1600nm) including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays and infrared rays. It holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for strong sterilization and disinfection (UVC), skin regeneration (UVB), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add the advanced VCSEL technology which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started its mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive “Micro Clean Pixel” that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

