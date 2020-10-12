BusinessWire

Seoul Semiconductor Obtains Permanent Injunction Against LED Lighting Products Made by Philips Brand Lighting Affiliate in Germany

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#2ndGenerationTechnology--Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (“Seoul”) (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it has successfully obtained a permanent injunction and destruction in a patent litigation against Leuchtstark Vertriebs GmbH for infringement of Seoul’s patents in Germany.



Infringing products are LED light bulbs manufactured by Klite lighting, a subsidiary of Signify – formerly Philips Lighting. In other recent litigations, Seoul has obtained two permanent injunctions against Philips brand television products as well.

The District Court of Düsseldorf also ordered the distributor to recall infringing products sold after October 2017 from commercial customers and to destroy those products.

“To enjoy benefits of the 2nd generation technology, Seoul’s intellectual property is absolutely necessary,” said Chung Hoon Lee and Young Joo Lee, CEOs of Seoul. “Seoul has a patent license relationship with Nichia Corporation and NS only and has no other such a relationship with Korean or U.S. LED companies,” they added.

About Seoul Semiconductor
Seoul Semiconductor is the world’s second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 14,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phone, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company’s world’s first development and mass production products are becoming LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.


