BusinessWire

Sensibo, the Leading Smart HVAC Solution Provider, to Offer its Innovative Indoor Climate Tech in Major Retailers in the US

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Sensibo, the Leading Smart HVAC Solution Provider, to Offer its Innovative Indoor Climate Tech in Major Retailers in the US

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensibo (sensibo.com) maker of smart HVAC solutions, launches the Sensibo Sky, a Do-It-Yourself smart air conditioner controller, across major retailers in the US.


“North America has been a great success for our Sensibo Sky through online channels. Today we are glad to announce that our products will also be available in major retailers throughout the US,” says Omer Enbar, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensibo. “As demand for smart heating and air conditioning rises, we continue to bring our energy saving technology to more distribution channels, including The Home Depot and Walmart, making Sensibo even more accessible to the North American market.”

The Sensibo Sky controller which is also available at amazon.com, makes any existing room air conditioner or heat pump smart by connecting it to the internet and adding smart features such as: control from anywhere, unlimited 7-day scheduling, Climate React triggers based on temperature and humidity, and location-based operation. It also connects to your favorite voice assistant and supports Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Siri Shortcuts, and extends your home automation ability to the air conditioner as well.

The Sensibo Sky utilizes cloud computing that processes more than 500,000 HVAC actions a day. The Sensibo cloud analyzes and optimizes the energy usage of your air conditioner by using the temperature and humidity measurements gathered from the room environment. Sensibo’s algorithms have access to billions of daily climate measurements, the user’s actions and weather conditions. The result is an energy saving of up to 40%.

About Sensibo:
Sensibo is a provider of smart climate technology for homes and offices. Sensibo offers Do-It-Yourself products and also enterprise solutions for managing thousands of air conditioner units.

See more at:
https://sensibo.com


Contacts

Sensibo - Alex Hill, (415) 800-3610
pr@sensibo.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Wellframe Marks Past Year of Growth, Including Doubling the Number of Clients and Users on its Platform and Launching its 70th Clinical Program

Posted on Author Business Wire

The rapidly growing Digital Health Management solution provider also moved into a new Boston HQ
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wellframe, Inc., the market leader in Digital Health Management solutions, announces today that the company has more than doubled …
BusinessWire

Monnit’s New Power over Ethernet Sensors Bring Uncharted Insight to Smart Buildings

Posted on Author Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IIoT–Monnit Corporation’s (monnit.com) PoE•X Sensors provide building operators with data that economizes operations, conserves resources and enhances comfort. Monnit’s sensors plug directly into a building’s Power ov…
BusinessWire

Latest Cyber Monday Apple Deals (2019) Rated by The Consumer Post

Posted on Author Business Wire

The Consumer Post compare the best Cyber Monday Apple deals of 2019 and identify savings on a wide range of Apple products including the latest 2019 MacBook Pro, iPad, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch, AirPods & Apple TV
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s …