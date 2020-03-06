Sensel Grabs $28 Million

SUNNYVALE — Sensel , a company building the next wave of touch interfaces with PressureGrid technology, has closed the second tranche of its Series A financing, bringing the total raised in this series to $28 million. Investors include Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Morningside Group , SMiT , Palm Commerce Holdings Co. Ltd, Chariot Gold Limited, SV Tech Ventures , and Innolinks Ventures .

The company has raised over $38 million since it was founded in 2013. Earlier investors include Green City Ventures Limited, u.life fund, Waterwood Growth Technology, Stanford-StartX Fund , Inventec Corporation , CRCM Ventures, and Tuesday Capital .

The funds raised will be used to expand Sensel’s production, customer support, and supply chain capabilities as it works with multiple OEMs to integrate its technology into next generation mobile phones , notebooks, and more. It will also allow the company to continue supporting the Morph , an award winning, tablet-sized pressure sensor with swappable interface overlays that ships to customers around the world.