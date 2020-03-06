Sensel Grabs $28 Million
SUNNYVALE — Sensel, a company building the next wave of touch interfaces with PressureGrid technology, has closed the second tranche of its Series A financing, bringing the total raised in this series to $28 million. Investors include Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Morningside Group, SMiT, Palm Commerce Holdings Co. Ltd, Chariot Gold Limited, SV Tech Ventures, and Innolinks Ventures.
The company has raised over $38 million since it was founded in 2013. Earlier investors include Green City Ventures Limited, u.life fund, Waterwood Growth Technology, Stanford-StartX Fund, Inventec Corporation, CRCM Ventures, and Tuesday Capital.
The funds raised will be used to expand Sensel’s production, customer support, and supply chain capabilities as it works with multiple OEMs to integrate its technology into next generation mobile phones, notebooks, and more. It will also allow the company to continue supporting the Morph, an award winning, tablet-sized pressure sensor with swappable interface overlays that ships to customers around the world.
“Whether it’s by replacing mechanical buttons on mobile devices with force sensing multi-touch and haptics, bringing force based sensing capabilities to notebook trackpads, or enabling touch functionality on wearables to work underwater or with gloves, Sensel is driving the next generation of user interfaces,” said SIG Managing Director Joan Wang, who will be joining the company’s board of directors. “We believe Sensel’s high resolution and cost effective touch sensing solution will create a new era of innovations in human machine interfaces across industries, from gaming, to robotics, industrial machinery, and medical equipment. SIG has witnessed not only the exciting development of Sensel technology, but also progress in the team’s management and maturity over the past 3 years. We are glad to join the other investors as Sensel enters a new phase of its business.”
Sensel’s patented touch technology offers two functions in a single, ultra-thin sensor: position reporting with high accuracy, and force sensing with the ability to measure force from 1g to 5kg independently for each contact point. It responds to any object (styli, paintbrushes, fingernails), works in virtually any environment (underwater, with heavy gloves), and enables new form factors (foldable, flexible). It can be integrated behind a flexible AMOLED display, a non-display touchpad, steering wheel, or any surface area where a high-resolution force sensing experience is desired.
“Since Sensel’s founding in 2013, we’ve worked tirelessly to create a sensor that outperforms existing touch technologies on every metric and at a lower overall cost,” says Sensel Co-founder and CEO Ilya Rosenberg. “This financing brings us closer to our ultimate goal of improving how people experience the products they rely on every single day.”