Semtech to Participate in Virtual Meeting with B. Riley FBR, Inc.

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its plan to participate in a virtual meeting hosted by B. Riley FBR, Inc. Mohan Maheswaran, President and CEO, and Emeka Chukwu, CFO, will participate on the call to discuss general business conditions and the Company’s long-term business strategy, scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDT. A webcast of the event and a replay will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Semtech’s corporate website at http://investors.semtech.com/events.cfm.


About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for, infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.


Contacts

Sandy Harrison
Semtech Corporation
(805) 480-2004
webir@semtech.com

