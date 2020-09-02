Semarchy Announces Strategic Investment by Providence Strategic Growth

Investment to support product innovation and go-to-market acceleration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semarchy, the Intelligent Data Hub™ company, and a disruptive provider of master data management software, today announced a significant investment from funds advised by Providence Strategic Growth (“PSG”), the growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners. PSG’s strategic investment aims to fuel continued product innovation while expanding the company’s customer base to accelerate Semarchy’s growth trajectory. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Salah Kamel, Founder & CEO of Semarchy, said, " Semarchy’s commitment to its customers and to the market has always been about agility, excellence, and innovation. With PSG, we have found a trusted partner that allows us to drastically improve our growth trajectory while accelerating investment in our product capabilities and in the support of our clients. The Intelligent Data Hub™ vision developed by Semarchy will benefit from the significant capital and operational expertise of PSG.”

Rick Essex, Managing Director at PSG, said, “ The entire Semarchy team has built an exceptional technology platform with a growing base of industry-leading customers. We have been impressed by the company’s strong value proposition that empowers organizations of all sizes to build trusted data applications quickly using a single software platform capable of serving multiple use cases. We are thrilled to partner with Semarchy to drive continued growth and superior client and partner outcomes.”

Thorwald (“TH”) Herbert, COO at Semarchy, said, “ We look forward to working with PSG to maximize our potential and better serve our clients. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have PSG on our team as we enter this exciting new phase making our employees, clients, and partners ever more successful.”

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to PSG, and L2 Counsel, P.C. served as legal advisor to Semarchy.

About Semarchy

Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. The xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can then be discovered, mastered, governed and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, with the same features as the on-premises platform. For more information, please visit semarchy.com

About Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners L.L.C.

Providence Strategic Growth (“PSG”) is an affiliate of Providence Equity Partners (“Providence”). Established in 2014, PSG focuses on growth equity investments in lower middle market software and technology-enabled service companies. Providence is a premier global asset management firm that pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 200 companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education, information, and software industries. PSG is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in London and Kansas City. For more information on PSG, please visit www.provequity.com/private-equity/psg, and for more information on Providence, please visit www.provequity.com.

