Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group Selects Ceridian to Transform HR

Dayforce to drive strategic value for Australia’s premium boutique restaurant group and its 1,300 employees

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, announced today that Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group has chosen Dayforce, Ceridian’s flagship cloud HCM software platform, to pay, manage, and engage its entire workforce. Dayforce will help Seagrass transform its employee experience and enable better decision-making at every level.

“Long-term success in the restaurant business depends on your ability to hire and retain the right people, from the frontline to the back office. By prioritising our people and guests, we believe sales and profit will follow,” said Steven Kastoun, Chief Financial Officer, Seagrass BHG. “Our investment in Dayforce will enhance our ability to develop the deep talent pipeline needed to grow, while building an employee experience that will set us apart from our competitors.”

As a modern cloud platform, Dayforce provides simplicity and scale so hospitality brands can focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. The platform will be implemented across all six of Seagrass’s restaurant brands, including The Meat & Wine Co, 6 Head, and Ribs & Burgers.

“Dayforce will enable Seagrass to make better, faster decisions across the entire organisation, build a next-gen employee experience, and ultimately deliver real commercial value to the business,” said Stephen Moore, Executive Director, Australia and New Zealand, Ceridian. “We’re proud to partner with Seagrass and excited to help them on their growth journey in 2020 and in the years ahead.”

