ScienceLogic Named AIOps Leader in Premier Industry Analysis

Flagship SL1 platform leads at scale, automated root-cause analysis in evolving AIOps landscape

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScienceLogic announced today that in this year's Forrester Wave, the much-anticipated report found ScienceLogic to be a leader in AIOps solutions—and clearly signals an industry-wide shift in the path forward in IT operations management.

Forrester's deliberate, exhaustive analyses have cemented the firm as the definitive authority in the AIOps market. The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, Q4 2020 builds on previous criteria for evaluating AIOps, outlining the driving trends, solutions and differentiators most relevant to the future of AIOps.

The recognition of ScienceLogic as a leader in this year’s Wave is a meaningful benchmark for the company. ScienceLogic believes this confirms its position as an established player that is expanding on the past three years to continue shaping the narrative of ITOps—and to deliver powerful tools to customers and end-users.

“At Hughes, we are embracing artificial intelligence to optimize our networks and enhance the customer experience, including taking our network operations to the next level of excellence by leveraging AIOps for incident triage and mitigation,” said Karl Fosburg, Senior Director, Network Management & Architecture, Hughes Network Systems, LLC. “ScienceLogic has been a responsive partner in supporting our adoption of AIOps techniques.”

The Wave’s findings are especially meaningful as the AIOps market itself undergoes a significant transformation. Which providers lead the pack will be dictated by improved analytics and automation. AIOps customers should look for solutions that empower cross-team collaboration through data correlation; provide deep, end-to-end digital experience monitoring; and integrate seamlessly into the whole ITOM toolchain, according to the report.

“ScienceLogic leads at scale and automated RCA,” or root-cause analysis, Forrester’s Rich Lane wrote in the report. “SL1 applies an algorithmic approach to contextualize and search a real-time data lake that can speed an operations team’s identification of root cause and remediation of incidents. … [Customers say] that the solution has allowed them to grow their businesses without adding staff due to its advanced automation capabilities, including run-book automation, predictive capacity management, automate incident management and CMDB accuracy.”

Given its rapid evolution, AIOps is becoming increasingly competitive, with shifting dynamics and changing definitions of fundamental categories and criteria. With differing needs, maturity levels, target end-users and perspectives, no two customers will view AIOps—or the experiences AIOps offers—the same way.

The Wave is a critical guide for organizations aligning with vendors best-suited for their specific needs—today and in the future, according to their maturity levels, trajectory and goals.

“The journey to AIOps begins with foundational building blocks and capitalizes on service-centric management that eschews the limitations of device-level monitoring and boosts application health, resolution time, and user experience,” said Dave Link, ScienceLogic CEO. “A service-oriented perspective provides context and understanding of relationships and dependencies in IT infrastructure—ultimately impacting service and experience—holistically visualizing risk and mitigation strategies. These are the results of a layered roadmap that connects fundamental principles and advanced functionalities.”

Recognizing both the disruptive nature of the competitively transforming landscape as well as ScienceLogic’s clear role in shaping the future of ITOps, the company remains committed to refining user experience and enhancing access to metrics-based intelligence, and to pushing the boundaries of the novel strengths that serve as key market differentiators.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its IT infrastructure monitoring and AIOps solution sees everything across multi-cloud and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic’s technology is designed for the rigorous security requirements of the United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world’s largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises. https://sciencelogic.com

