Schrödinger Announces Closing of Public Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose differentiated, physics-based software platform enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $66.00 per share. The offering consisted of 5,250,000 shares sold by the Company, including 750,000 shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, and 500,000 shares sold by a selling stockholder. The gross proceeds to the Company in the offering were $346.5 million. The Company did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies and BMO Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 12, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website or from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger’s industry-leading computational platform facilitates the research efforts of biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger also has wholly-owned and collaborative drug discovery programs in a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the final prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the SEC, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020, and the risks described in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

