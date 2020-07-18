ScanSource Reaffirms Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion with Creation of Dedicated Program

Company also appoints first Chief Diversity Officer, Ken Peterson

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced the creation of its comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) program, and the appointment of Ken Peterson, Senior Director of Human Resources, to the additional role of Chief Diversity Officer. ScanSource was built on the foundation of seven core values, one being the commitment to an environment that respects and values the diverse backgrounds, interests and talents of the company’s employees. ScanSource’s dedicated D&I program reaffirms this commitment.

A key component of this program is the creation of an Advisory Council, which will be an employee-led group focused on sharing insights, ideas, and opinions from employees as to how to most effectively implement diversity and inclusion strategies within the company. As Chief Diversity Officer, Mr. Peterson will provide oversight to this group. In addition, in this new role, Mr. Peterson will develop programs, training, and events that support and cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace. He will also support talent acquisition and recruitment efforts in support of the company’s D&I program. Mr. Peterson will also be communicating with ScanSource’s partner and supplier communities to listen and gain feedback, helping to ensure the company is serving as a good partner in regards to its D&I efforts.

“We are living in a defining time in history, and now is the time for all of us – especially leaders – to listen, learn, and most importantly, act,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “We created an open dialogue with our employees so they can share their personal thoughts, experiences, and insight as we look to build out our D&I program. The knowledge Ken will bring to his new role as Chief Diversity Officer will be invaluable. Ken’s expertise in the areas of D&I leadership, paired with his insight into ScanSource culture, business, and communities will be integral to providing the structure and knowledge needed to create lasting impact for ScanSource, both inside and outside the company.”

Mr. Peterson joined ScanSource in 2017. In his current role, he manages the Human Resources function for several ScanSource acquisitions in the US, as well as warehouses, and the company’s Learning and Development program for North America employees, through which he will be delivering training for team members, helping to establish a common language and foundation regarding diversity and inclusion. Prior to joining ScanSource, Mr. Peterson was instrumental in building programs to support a more inclusive workforce, including the development of strategic diversity plans.

By having a dedicated leader and Advisory Council, ScanSource’s goal is to bring D&I to the forefront of how the company empowers employees and partners, conducts everyday business, and grows as a company.

