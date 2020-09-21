BusinessWire

ScaleMP vSMP MemoryONE Enables Memory Expansion for AWS EC2

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on ScaleMP vSMP MemoryONE Enables Memory Expansion for AWS EC2

vSMP MemoryONE now supports AWS EC2 bare-metal and virtualized instances

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HANA--ScaleMP™, a leading provider of virtualization solutions for high-end computing, today announced it is expanding its memory expansion product portfolio to offer vSMP MemoryONE software for a wide range of AWS EC2 instances with NVMe SSDs. Available via AWS Marketplace, vSMP MemoryONE enables customers to easily expand instance memory to higher capacities and at a much lower cost.  Bare-metal instances are supported by vSMP MemoryONE v9.  The newly announced vSMP MemoryONE v10 ­­Preview supports AWS virtual instances.


“vSMP MemoryONE is a great success and widely used globally, both on premises and in the cloud. With our new release, AWS EC2 customers can now benefit from on-demand and cost-effective large-memory instances, enabling users to do more and pay less,” said Shai Fultheim, CEO, ScaleMP. “The latest MemoryONE release enables the flexibility to use memory expansion technology with a large variety of AWS EC2 instances, both bare-metal and virtualized alike. Now, customers can scale instance memory capacity and GB/core ratios to new levels to increase CPU utilization and reduce total cost of ownership.”

vSMP MemoryONE is available from AWS Marketplace, enabling 2x to 12x memory expansion. For more information, please visit https://www.ScaleMP.com.

About vSMP MemoryONE

vSMP MemoryONE transparently transforms high-end NVM devices into system memory:

  • DRAM-like performance, with up to 8x memory expansion
  • Over 50% cost reduction compared with DRAM-only solutions by using enterprise-grade non-volatile memory
  • Ideal for in-memory databases, Apache Sark, MongoDB, MySQL and large-memory use cases

For more information on ScaleMP’s products, please visit https://www.scalemp.com/products.

About ScaleMP

ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for high-end computing, providing increased performance and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). The innovative Versatile SMP™ (vSMP) architecture provides software-defined computing and software-defined memory by aggregating multiple independent systems or high-performance SSDs into single virtual systems. Using software to replace custom hardware systems and components, ScaleMP offers a revolutionary scale-up computing paradigm by delivering industry-standard, high-end symmetric multiprocessing compute and memory environments. For more information, please call +1 (201) 429-9740 or visit https://www.ScaleMP.com.

vSMP Foundation is a trademark or registered trademark of ScaleMP. All other brands or products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and should be treated as such.


Contacts

ScaleMP
Benzi Galili, +1-201-429-9740
PR@ScaleMP.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Fastly to Present at Investor Conferences in June 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will participate in fireside chats at the following invest…
BusinessWire

 INFINITI Taps Accenture Interactive as its Experience Agency of Record in the Middle East

Posted on Author Business Wire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture Interactive was appointed by INFINITI Middle East to handle the auto manufacturer’s digital marketing duties across 11 markets in the Middle East region. The collaboration will assist INFINITI Mid…
BusinessWire

Amazon Surprises Hundreds of Charities by Fulfilling Their AmazonSmile Charity Lists this Holiday Season

Posted on Author Business Wire

Amazon is donating hundreds of thousands of items to hundreds of local and national charities across the U.S. – supporting causes that range from STEM education to homelessness, hunger, disaster relief, and more including Mona Bailey Academy, Project …