Sapience Analytics Wins 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

Sapience Vue advanced business analytics platform recognized for exceptional innovation

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapience Analytics, the market leader in enterprise workforce analytics, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, have named Sapience Vue a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by pandemics.

Sapience Analytics’ workforce analytics technology is used by more than 200,000 users worldwide. Sapience Vue is the company’s next-generation advanced business analytics platform powered by business intelligence and machine learning that provides unprecedented visibility into the effort and utilization of people, processes, and technology.

“In the post-Covid-19 era, productivity, remote work management, and collaboration can be supported without going down the slippery slope of privacy intrusion. This is becoming a huge issue in the workplace as COVID has radically changed not just where we work but how we work,” said Brad Killinger, Sapience Analytics CEO.

“Employers and employees need to be better connected and be able to quickly and accurately measure workforce productivity and emerging work-from-home patterns and retain high levels of productive work effort. Sapience Vue provides a factual data-driven view of effort and performance of employees without invading their privacy – it's an enlightened approach to remote work management – that provides hundreds of millions of data points revealing work time trends to help employers and employees work better and work smarter.”

“Sapience Analytics has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of Sapience Vue, which supports remote management of the enterprise workforce to help organizations overcome the sense of organizational overwhelm that can accompany pandemic outbreaks,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more from Sapience Analytics to help improve how we effectively navigate the workforce challenges brought about by the most recent pandemic.”

The 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

About Sapience Analytics

From outsourcing governance, lean management and process automation to productivity improvement and employee engagement, Sapience provides the most advanced enterprise-level workforce analytics for customers seeking to move from manual self-reporting to actual data. With automated work pattern reporting and real-time analytics, Sapience delivers unprecedented visibility into how people work with actionable insights to better manage cost and performance across teams and organizations, and guide in-office and remote workforce deployment strategies. Fully compliant with privacy standards and seamlessly integrated with ease and flexibility, Sapience is fundamentally changing the way companies grow and operate and shaping the future of business. Visit us at www.sapienceanalytics.com.

Media Contacts

Erin Lutz

Lutz Public Relations & Marketing (for Sapience Analytics)

1 949.293.1055

erin@lutzpr.com

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly (for TMC)

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com