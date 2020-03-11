Santa Clara Bans Mass Gatherings of 1,000 People

The County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department is taking dramatic steps to protect the health of the community by issuing an order cancelling mass gatherings and making additional recommendations that will slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-​19 in our community, reduce the number of people infected, and, especially, to protect those who are most vulnerable to severe illness. The recommendations are effective immediately and may be updated upon further evaluation and public health need.

Santa Clara’s Health Department is taking these steps in consultation with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to protect the public’s health.

The following order and guidance was created after significant deliberation. Health officials weighed the potential benefits to our community’s health with the significant disruptive effect that the order and recommendations could have. In consultation with the CDC, the Health Department developed the order and recommendations based on the rising number of cases in our County and the importance of taking these actions now to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Countywide Prohibition on Mass Gatherings of More than 1,000 People

The County Health Officer has issued an order, effective at 12:00 a.m. on March 11, 2020, prohibiting public or private mass gatherings.

A “mass gathering” is any event or convening that brings together one thousand (1,000) or more people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, theater, or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space.

A “mass gathering” does not include normal operations at airports, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 1,000 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments or retail or grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but where it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another.

For gatherings of less than 1,000 people, the Health Department strongly urges postponing or cancelling gatherings and community events where large numbers of people are within arm’s length of one another.