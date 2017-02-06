San Mateo’s Tom Brady Wins 5th Super Bowl Title

San Mateo-native Tom Brady won his record fifth Super Bowl Sunday night. Brady led the New England Patriots to a miraculous comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

This was Brady’s seventh appearance in a Super Bowl, also a record, and it looked like an easy win for the Falcons for most of the game. Brady threw an interception in the second quarter that was returned 82 yards by the Falcons’ Robert Alford for a 21-0 lead. The Patriots managed to get a field goal at the end of the half to cut the lead to 21-3.

In the third quarter, the Falcons increased their lead to 28-3 before Brady led the rally with 31 straight points to stun the Falcons in OT, including scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and converting two two-point conversions.

Brady finished the game 43-for-62 for 466 yards, setting records for pass attempts and total yards.

The 39-year-old Patriots quarterback capped off a tumultuous year with his fifth Super Bowl victory after being suspended by the NFL for the first four games because of DeflateGate. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was booed heavily by Patriots fans during the trophy ceremony after the game.