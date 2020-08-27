Samsung & ScoreVision Form Partnership to Reach Fans With New Technology

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#getscorevision--ScoreVision and Samsung are proud to announce a partnership integrating the latest sports software technology and best in class LED and mobile devices.

Pairing Samsung’s line of LED displays with ScoreVision’s integrated platform of scoring, video capture, and fan engagement software gives teams the tools they need to provide a professional game-time experience both inside and outside of their venues. This partnership also empowers teams to explore new revenue streams by monetizing their LED displays using ScoreVision’s advertising technology.

Within sporting venues, Samsung’s LED displays will showcase content relevant to sporting events - such as scores, stats, media content, video highlights, sponsor messaging, and more - powered by ScoreVision’s cloud-based suite of scoring, video capture, advertising, production, and display control software. Beyond the arena, fans can also receive game updates, video clips, and fan engagement content via ScoreVision’s mobile Fan App.

“At Samsung, we are dedicated to enhancing the fan experience at every level from high school to the professional level,” says Brett Unzicker, Vice President, LEES, Samsung Electronics America. “We are thrilled to partner with ScoreVision to bring professional-level technology to a whole new audience and help new fans create memories they won’t soon forget.”

This partnership allows teams to engage their fans everywhere with one integrated platform that minimizes the effort and equipment needed to produce professional game-day experiences. With new features recently added to ScoreVision’s software, this system will provide valuable solutions to teams, schools, and athletic programs in light of fan limitations and other challenges caused by the pandemic, while unlocking long-term benefits and future innovations.

About ScoreVision:

ScoreVision software brings professional-level fan experiences to athletic programs at all levels of competition. ScoreVision’s integrated, cloud-based software helps teams keep score, create professional game-time productions, capture the action in real-time, and share it with fans everywhere. Our software system goes beyond game-day to help teams unlock new fundraising revenue, educate students, and share those experiences across platforms. Explore how ScoreVision can help your team engage fans with more than the score at www.scorevision.com.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.:

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. Samsung offers a diverse line of technology solutions, integration and operational services for sports, live events and entertainment venues, digital signage and billboards, spectaculars and gaming, and electronic message center displays. Samsung has deployed thousands of displays worldwide, including some of the largest, most complex and recognizable LED video displays installations in the world, including professional venues: M&T Bank Stadium, Chase Center, State Farm Arena, Rogers Place, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Spectrum Center, and collegiate sports at Utah State University, Indiana University, Michigan State University, and several others. Further Samsung has installed multiple high-profile displays, including those along the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and throughout Times Square in New York City, including the recent renovation of iconic One Times Square. PRISMVIEW, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, manages the design, supply, manufacturing and custom installation of each major project. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

