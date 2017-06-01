Samsung Introduces Notebook 9 Pro

Samsung Electronics America has introduced the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, a flexible laptop that brings the built-in S Pen to Samsung’s notebook line. Available in both 13.3-inch and 15-inch, this versatile PC also offers a 360 degree touchscreen display, an exceptional digital canvas for writing and drawing, Windows 10 Home and fast charging capabilities. Pricing and date of availability were not released.

“Consumers today require their laptop to let them multi-task more than ever and with the Notebook 9 Pro, Samsung delivers just that, a powerful and versatile device with superior computing experience,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “We continue to push boundaries in our notebook line by bridging powerful computing with gorgeous displays, and now our revolutionary S Pen which enables consumers to do even more.”

Built-In S Pen

The Notebook 9 Pro’s built-in S Pen allows for a precise and natural handwriting experience. With a 0.7mm tip, it can detect more than 4,000 levels of pressure and the impressive tilt lets you write or draw in the most comfortable position. It also comes equipped with Air Command software that lets you take notes, edit documents, and draw. The S Pen is also fully compatible with Windows Ink Workspace for convenient use and additional Ink-powered features. The S Pen always stays on and never requires any charging.

Powerful, Ultra-Fast Performance

Driven by an ultra-fast 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Notebook 9 Pro makes it possible to work, create and browse all at once for a smooth multi-tasking experience. The 13.3-inch model comes with 8GB RAM while the 15-inch model comes with 16GB RAM, and both featuring 256GB SSD. The 15-inch model also features a Radeon 540 graphics card, for brilliant graphics in everything from Photoshop to presentations.

The Notebook 9 Pro gives users the power to surf the web or enjoy multimedia for hours of entertainment. It supports fast charge, with a convenient method of recharging via the USB Type-C port using a compatible smartphone charger and portable battery pack. Users can also set up multiple profiles with facial recognition from Windows Hello, and create a privacy folder that only you can open.

Immersive Display

With a 360 degree touchscreen display, this PC has numerous viewing angles and can be rotated to use in both notebook and tablet mode with ease. The Notebook 9 Pro also has a premium viewing experience with a Full-HD touch screen equipped with RealView Display. It delivers professional grade color accuracy and brightness to enjoy immersive photography, movies and graphics. The wide viewing angle on the Notebook 9 Pro provides viewing clarity for up to 178 degrees for clear pictures and text from any angle.