Samsung Galaxy (S9, S8, S7) Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Samsung Galaxy Cell Phone Savings Monitored by Retail Fuse

Find the best early Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8 & S9 deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring sales on Galaxy S8+ & S9+.
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday deals experts have identified the best early Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals for Black Friday 2020, together with savings on the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ & S7. Find the best deals listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 & S7 Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Walmart - with features like a dual-sim tray, 64 GBs of memory, and a 12-mp camera
- Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Walmart - including locked and unlocked models with up to 64 GBs of memory
- Save up to 75% on Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones at Walmart - find great deals for the Galaxy S7, with a 5.1” Super AMOLED touchscreen and up to 32 GBs of memory
- Save up to 45% on Samsung Galaxy S9 phones at Amazon - get the best deals for Samsung’s Galaxy S9 smartphone with various colors available
- Save up to 40% on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Amazon - find exciting discounts on locked and unlocked models available right now
- Save up to 45% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones at Amazon - with a 5.1” Super AMOLED display, a 12-mp camera, and up to 64 GBs of memory
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save up to 50% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart- featuring savings on S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Galaxy smartphones
- Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy unlocked & pre-paid smartphones at Amazon - check out the latest deals on S20, S10, S8 & more unlocked Samsung smartphones
- Save up to 75% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Samsung.com - click the link for updated price including Galaxy S, Note, A series
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view thousands more offers right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Samsung Galaxy series of smartphones are among the most popular Android phones today. Previous generation models such as the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S7 showcase the continuous innovations made by Samsung in improving display visuals, build quality, and feature sets.
All recent Galaxy flagship models boast vibrant AMOLED displays that stretch from edge to edge curving into the side edges for maximum coverage. Camera and overall performance across these three models are also among the best during their releases.
