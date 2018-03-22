Salesforce Buys MuleSoft for $6.5 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO — Salesforce, a leader in customer relationship software, has agreed to buy MuleSoft (NYSE: MULE) for approximately $6.5 billion. Both companies are based in San Francisco.

MuleSoft provides one of the world’s leading platforms for building application networks that connect enterprise apps, data and devices, across any cloud and on-premise. More than 1,200 customers, including Coca-Cola, Barclays, Unilever and Mount Sinai, rely on MuleSoft to change and innovate faster, deliver differentiated customer experiences, and increase operational efficiency.

Under the terms of the deal, Salesforce will pay $36.00 in cash and 0.0711 shares of Salesforce common stock per MuleSoft Class A and Class B common share, which represents a per share price for MuleSoft common shares of $44.89 based on the closing price of Salesforce common stock on March 19, 2018. The per share price represents a 36% premium over MuleSoft’s closing share price on March 19, 2018.

MuleSoft shares closed trading Wednesday at $44.24, up 5.33%.

“Every digital transformation starts and ends with the customer,” said Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO, Salesforce. “Together, Salesforce and MuleSoft will enable customers to connect all of the information throughout their enterprise across all public and private clouds and data sources—radically enhancing innovation. I am thrilled to welcome MuleSoft to the Salesforce Ohana.”

“With the full power of Salesforce behind us, we have a tremendous opportunity to realize our vision of the application network even faster and at scale,” said Greg Schott, MuleSoft Chairman and CEO. “Together, Salesforce and MuleSoft will accelerate our customers’ digital transformations enabling them to unlock their data across any application or endpoint.”

MuleSoft will continue to build toward the company’s vision of the application network with Anypoint Platform, and MuleSoft will power the new Salesforce Integration Cloud, which will enable all enterprises to surface any data—regardless of where it resides—to drive deep and intelligent customer experiences throughout a personalized 1:1 journey.