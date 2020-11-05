SAIC Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Prabu Natarajan joins SAIC Executive Leadership Team

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the appointment of Prabu Natarajan as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective January 4, 2021. Natarajan will report to CEO Nazzic Keene and will succeed Charlie Mathis, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Natarajan joins SAIC from Northrop Grumman Corp., where he has served in a variety of financial, tax, and management roles since 2011. Most recently, he has served as Northrop Grumman’s vice president for financial strategy and planning, vice president for mergers and acquisitions, and acting vice president of tax. Before that, he served as the chief financial officer for the company’s Information Systems business and as corporate vice president and treasurer.

“We are excited to welcome Prabu to our executive leadership team. We are confident that his leadership and impressive track record of success as a finance executive in the aerospace, defense, and technology markets, as well as his ability to successfully execute on growth strategies, will bring tremendous value to our team as we execute our long-term growth strategy, advance our positions in key markets and deliver strong program performance,” said Keene.

After earning his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Madras, India, and a Masters of Law from Harvard Law School, Natarajan held positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and senior roles at AES Corp. He has extensive experience in strategic planning, long range financial and business operations planning, finance and accounting, mergers and acquisitions, and building and managing successful finance organizations.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

