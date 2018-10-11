Rylo Camera Snaps $20 Million Funding Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Rylo, a startup that makes a camera that can be plugged into your smartphone, has snapped a $20 million Series B funding round led by Icon Ventures. Other participating investors include Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital.

The company has now raised $35 million to date. Other backers include SV Angel and Icon.

“Securing Series B funding from this excellent group of investors will allow us to maximize our potential for growth and earn significantly more market share,” said Alex Karpenko, Rylo CEO and co-founder. “We have come a long way since our launch one year ago, and I’m excited to continue to drive Rylo’s growth through investments in marketing, sales and retail partnerships in the coming year.”

The Rylo camera can capture 360-degree images and video in 4K resolution. The camera costs $499 and is compatible with Apple and Android phones.