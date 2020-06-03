Root Launches Homeowners Insurance

Root extends its service portfolio by offering homeowners insurance program in 13 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Homeowners insurance is coming to the Root platform. Root Home, a streamlined homeowners insurance program, is now available in 13 states. Root Insurance customers who bundle with new or existing auto policies will save 10% on homeowners insurance.

The launch of Root Home marks the further evolution of the products available through Root’s industry-leading mobile platform, which also includes auto and renters insurance. Homeowners insurance is available through a partnership with Homesite, a national provider of home insurance, rated A (Excellent) by A.M.Best. Root Home offers easy payment setup, custom quoting, and the ability to build an initial plan all in the Root app.

“The addition of Root Home delivers increased value to our customers through the same mobile-first platform that our customers have come to rely on to customize their car insurance,” said Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO of Root. “With Root Home, more of our customers will find the savings and protection that gives them additional peace of mind through a platform they already know and trust.”

Home insurance protects homeowners, their homes, and their belongings from loss or damage caused by a variety of unexpected events. Whether the damage is large or small, the coverage on a homeowners policy helps pay for repairs and replacements.

Root Home is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Utah, and will be available in more states in the coming weeks.

Visit Joinroot.com/homeowners-insurance/ to learn more.

About Root

Root was founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That’s why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic. It’s the way insurance should be. And it’s all conveniently in an app.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia and will be coming to more states soon.

Root Insurance Agency provides homeowners insurance through Homesite Group Incorporated. Coverage not available in all states. For the latest Best’s Credit Rating, access www.ambest.com

Press@joinroot.com

Root Inc.

Tom Kuhn

Director, Communications

614-385-2828