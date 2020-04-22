RollWorks Launches Account Intent in Partnership with Bombora

Marketers can now combine Account Fit with Account Intent to prioritize the right accounts for marketing outreach

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, Inc., today announced the launch of Account Intent within their Identification solution in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform. Account Intent identifies accounts that are actively researching a product or service with the intent to buy. RollWorks has partnered with Bombora, the leading intent data provider, in order to deliver the Account Intent feature and Bombora’s patented Company Surge ® Score to RollWorks customers. The Bombora Company Surge ® Score indicates the intensity to which a business has intent to purchase based on the intensity of content consumption compared to ‘normal’ as measured against a historical baseline. This increased content consumption is indicative of the research that happens within a business prior to buying. The Company Surge ® Score will be incorporated in the RollWorks platform indicating the level of intent for a particular account.

“RollWorks is dedicated to the mission of making ABM work for companies through the power of account data and machine learning,” said Justin Cooperman, vice president of product, RollWorks. “With the launch of Account Intent we continue to strengthen the account data foundation within the RollWorks Account-Based platform. Customers will now be able to integrate Account Fit, Account Engagement, and Account Intent into how they prioritize the accounts that matter most. During this period of economic uncertainty it’s more important than ever that marketing and sales teams align to focus investments around the accounts with the highest likelihood of buying from them.”

With only 17% of B2B buyers’ time spent engaging with potential suppliers during a purchase cycle, Account Intent provides critical visibility for identifying in market companies and is an essential component of a successful account-based strategy. To increase opportunity creation marketers need to understand and implement Account Fit, Account Engagement and Account Intent.

The RollWorks Account-Based Platform empowers B2B marketing teams with a deeper understanding of their prospects:

Account Fit is a measure of how well an account matches a company’s ideal customer profile. Not every account will be the right fit for a company’s solution. Firmographic and technographic factors such as geography, industry, revenue, annual growth rate, number of employees, and existing technologies play an important role in filtering down the accounts that are a fit and worthy of focus from the marketing and sales team.

Account Engagement is a measure of which accounts are engaging with a business through activities such as email opens, digital advertising views, website visits, webinar registrations, physical events attendance, blog post reads, and online product demos. Not all activity is equal (a product demo is probably a stronger signal than a blog visit). However, aggregating activity from all the people who are interacting with a company at the account level is critical so that the marketing and sales teams can respond rapidly when engagement is spiking. Speed matters in this digital, always-on world.

Account Intent is a measure of which accounts are engaging with a solution area regardless of whether that account is already engaging with your business. Intent is measured through buyers consuming business content relevant to a solution area or topic. B2B buyers often consume content from 10-15 sources, and 80%+ of them are influenced by this content in their purchase decision. This is intent: accounts showing strong interest through their web behavior in your solution area but not yet engaging with your business. These are the accounts that are traditionally invisible to marketers.

“We are thrilled that this partnership with Bombora allows our customers to take advantage of Account Intent data in a seamless way within the RollWorks Account-Based Platform so they can win new business and drive account growth at scale,” said Mike Stocker, vice president of strategic partnerships, RollWorks. “RollWorks chose to partner with Bombora because its Company Surge ® Score data uniquely measures intent signals across many data and content sources, establishes a baseline of activity for specific accounts, and then measures account-based increases in content consumption around specific topics.”

“B2B organizations of all sizes are adopting Intent data because the ROI is proven,” said Mike Burton, co-founder and senior vice president at Bombora. “Having data that best reflects changes in prospect and customer interest is the first step. The ability to act on – and truly operationalize – Intent data at scale is a prerequisite to improving marketing performance. This new integration with RollWorks along with their mission of democratizing ABM, will dramatically expand the accessibility and usability of Intent data.”

Account Intent is available within the RollWorks Standard, Professional, and Ultimate packages. RollWorks customers on these packages will be able to subscribe to topics, monitor intent on those topics, prioritize accounts in a target account list showing a surge in intent on topics, and engage those surging accounts through targeted digital advertising. The number of topics and the number of accounts with Company Surge ® Scores will vary across the packages.

