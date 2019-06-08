Riviera Partners Plucks $25 Million Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — Riviera Partners , an executive search firm specializing in placements of executive leadership in engineering, product and design talent, has closed a minority investment of $25 million led by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and ROCA Partners .

The financing will be used to fund Riviera Partners’ continued geographic expansion, strategic acquisitions, enhancements to its Sutro proprietary recruiting platform, and to add expert staff to meet the increased demand for its services.

“Technological advancement is the most important driver of company growth and value creation,” said Will Hunsinger , CEO of Riviera Partners. “Riviera places technology leaders that power this transformation for companies of all sizes, enabling them to deliver products and services that serve customers better than ever before. We have the most experienced, data-driven recruiting team in the industry, a powerful platform that speeds the process, and the best candidate relationships. Our partners choose Riviera because of our proven track record, and they are confident that by working with us, they’ll make a great hire.”

Riviera regularly places the most sought-after, proven tech leaders in the most interesting companies with the greatest potential. These executives are able to build products and services that deliver unparalleled value. The firm works with companies at all stages, and with roughly half of the “Tech Unicorns” –– privately held startup companies valued at over $1 billion. Riviera has completed thousands of searches for A-List clients such as Asana, Dropbox, GitHub, DoorDash, Hulu, Pinterest, Uber and others.

Through sophisticated, machine learning algorithms, Riviera Partners identifies specialized, highly-qualified candidates that fit an organization’s needs from 600,000 professionals in the most important tech geographies. Riviera can often provide a short list of exceptional candidates in 30 days and has a track record of over 95% success rate.

“Kayne targets high growth companies that bring game changing software, processes and analytics to industries that are often behind the technology curve. In the same way that advanced analytics changed the game of baseball, we believe that Riviera’s proprietary technology and processes are changing the way executive recruiting is done. We are thrilled to become an integral part of helping them grow during this exciting time,” said Nishita Cummings , partner, Kayne Partners Fund.

In addition to its headquarters in San Francisco, the firm is rapidly expanding in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle and Bozeman, MT. It now has over 90 team members across the nation, and regularly works with the tech industry’s most accomplished venture capital, private equity and growth equity firms as well as CEOs of growing companies.

“We are excited to partner with the Riviera team given their collaborative, results-oriented culture and commitment to providing best-in-class service to their clients. With this growth investment, Riviera can continue to enhance its technology platform, which enables its recruiters to deliver superior service and outcomes for its clients,” said Ravi Sarin of ROCA partners.