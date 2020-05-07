Right Networks Acquires Rootworks

Combined resources offer a powerful model to support firm evolution in the new professional landscape

HUDSON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signaling a move to deepen its industry footprint, Right Networks, the leader in cloud-enabled technology solutions for accounting firms and small businesses, has acquired Rootworks—the profession’s premier firm-improvement organization. Rootworks provides accounting firms with the tools, resources and guidance required to create a high-performing, proactive Modern Firm®. The combined resources of Right Networks and Rootworks offers a big win for accounting firms of all sizes.

Rootworks will continue to operate as an independent line of business within Right Networks with founder Darren Root serving as Rootworks GM and Right Networks VP of Market Strategy.

“While Right Networks is a leading technology supplier to the accounting profession, we recognize that our firm customers need more than technology to succeed in the face of the profession’s digital transformation,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Right Networks. “Firms need the business context, the ‘why and how,’ in order to adapt and move forward. Rootworks has pioneered and perfected a repeatable business model for The Modern Firm, supported by education and dedicated coaching via a technology platform and peer community that fosters success. Firms owners need help. Right Networks with Rootworks can deliver the level of help they require.”

Right Networks’ accounting firm customers will now have the option of subscribing to Rootworks’ powerful Modern Firm Performance Platform™—a unique solution composed of front-office tools and resources, supported by ongoing guidance and an established peer community, to manage, organize and execute on all aspects of a Modern Firm. The platform supports all firms, irrespective of their size or the technologies a firm has in place.

“In an era marked by profound change and a new normal, the accounting profession needs focused, dedicated guidance and support now more than ever, so this merger could not have been better timed,” said Darren Root, co-founder of Rootworks. “Firms will greatly benefit from the combined strengths of both companies, including Right Networks’ unparalleled expertise in cloud-enabled technology solutions and Rootworks’ deep insight into firm operations and proven track record with targeted education and coaching—not to mention the proven leadership across both companies.”

“The pandemic has forced our profession to have a new appreciation for technology and the ability for technology to drive our new normal in the accounting profession,” said James C. Bourke, Partner, CPA.CITP.CFF.CGM and Managing Director, Advisory Services at Withum. “Right Networks has always been an advocate for getting firms to embrace technology that can help to drive growth within their practices. The wealth of knowledge that Rootworks provides will enhance and elevate the position of Right Networks and the combined company is a win-win for the profession and both organizations.”

About Right Networks

Right Networks is the market leader in cloud-enabled accounting technology solutions for accounting and tax firms, independent accounting professionals, and small businesses. Combining extensive knowledge and experience in accounting and tax application best practices, world-class cloud technologies and US based 24/7 support, Right Networks delivers the most complete accounting solutions in the industry. Clients can access their systems anytime and from anywhere, increase client collaboration, and can offer new services while increasing the reliability, security and scalability of their systems. Right Networks counts over 5,000 accounting firms and 180,000 users as clients and has forged partnerships with the industry’s most respected companies. The company has earned widespread industry recognition and was most recently named a 2020 CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Award recipient. Learn more about Right Networks at https://www.rightnetworks.com/

About Rootworks

Rootworks is the profession’s premier firm-improvement organization, serving small to mid-sized accounting firms across the country. Rootworks provides the tools, resources and guidance that enable firm owners to create a proactive, high-performing and sustainable Modern Firm—and all with a single subscription. Learn more at https://rootworks.com/.

