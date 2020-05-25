Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts – Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 | Development of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalHealthcareCloudComputingMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the healthcare cloud computing market and it is poised to grow by USD 25.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. The development of hyper-converged infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Development of hyper-converged infrastructure has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
- SaaS
- IaaS
- PaaS
-
Geographic Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our healthcare cloud computing market report covers the following areas:
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market trends
- Healthcare Cloud Computing Market industry analysis
This study identifies integrated service offering for healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next few years.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the healthcare cloud computing market, including some of the vendors such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the healthcare cloud computing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the healthcare cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the healthcare cloud computing market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare cloud computing market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- athenahealth Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- IBM Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
List of abbreviations
