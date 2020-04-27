Renesas Electronics Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Billion Yen % of Net Sales Revenue 178.7 100.0 Operating profit 13.3 7.4 Profit attributable to the owners of the parent 11.3 6.3 Capital expenditures (Note 3) 6.3 Depreciation and others 38.8 R&D expenses (Note 4) 33.7 Yen Exchange rate (USD) 110 Exchange rate (EUR) 121 As of March 31, 2020 Billion Yen Total assets 1,657.8 Total equity 627.3 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 624.4 Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%) 37.7 Interest-bearing debt 764.2

Note 1: All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen. Note 2: Following the acquisition of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (hereinafter “IDT”) and the absorption type merger of IDT with Renesas Electronics America Inc., since January 1, 2020, the Group has begun the integration of business processes and IT systems, etc. as part of the “One Renesas” promotion. With these processes as a momentum, expense classifications have been revised in order to appropriately display the Group’s financial status and business performance. Note 3: Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. From the quarter ended March 31, 2020, capital expenditures include IDT‘s investments as well as investments including fixed costs of masks and tools. Note 4: R&D expenses includes a partially capitalized R&D expenses recorded as intangible assets.

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

April 27, 2020

Company name :Renesas Electronics Corporation Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed :Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Code number :6723 URL :https://www.renesas.com Representative :Hidetoshi Shibata, Representative Director, President and CEO Contact person :Yoichi Kobayashi, Senior Director Corporate Communications Dept. Tel. +81 (0)3-6773-3002 Filing date of Shihanki Hokokusho (scheduled) :May 12, 2020

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020

1.1 Consolidated financial results (% of change from corresponding period of the previous year) Revenue Operating profit (loss) Profit before tax

from continuing

operations

(loss) Net Profit

loss) Net profit

attributable to

owners of the

parent

(loss) Total

comprehensive

income Million

yen % Million

yen % Million

yen % Million

yen % Million

yen % Million

yen % Three months ended March 31, 2020 178,743 19.0 13,313 --- 14,178 --- 11,358 --- 11,289 --- (985) --- Three months ended March 31, 2019 150,259 (19.0) (1,370) --- (1,919) --- (1,921) --- (1,909) --- 3,606 ---

Basic

earnings

per share

(loss) Diluted

earnings

per share

(loss) Yen Yen Three months ended March 31, 2020 6.60 6.49 Three months ended March 31, 2019 (1.14) (1.14)

1.2 Consolidated financial position

Total assets Total equity Equity attributable

to owners Ratio of equity

attributable to

owners Million yen Million yen Million yen % March 31, 2020 1,657,785 627,327 624,443 37.7 March 31, 2019 1,668,148 624,404 621,455 37.3

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share At the end

of first

quarter At the end

of second

quarter At the end

of third

quarter At the

end of

year Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended

December 31, 2019 --- 0.00 --- 0.00 0.00 Year ending

December 31, 2020 --- Year ending

December 31, 2020

(forecast) 0.00 --- --- ---

Note: Change in forecast of cash dividends since the most recently announced forecast: Yes For details, please refer to Appendix 1.4. “Forecasts of Cash Dividends” on page 7.

3. Forecast of consolidated results for the six months ending June 30, 2020

Due to the uncertainty of impacts from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic to Renesas’ business, it is difficult to make a reasonable calculation of the financial forecasts at this current time. For this reason, consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2020 remain undetermined.

4. Others

4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2020: Yes (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) (Note) For details, please refer to page 15. 4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors 1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: No 2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: Yes 3. Changes in accounting estimates: No 4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) 1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock) As of March 31, 2020: 1,711,187,090 shares As of December 31, 2019: 1,710,276,790 shares 2. Number of treasury stock As of March 31, 2020: 2,581 shares As of December 31, 2019: 2,581 shares 3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding Three months ended March 31, 2020: 1,710,788,376 shares Three months ended March 31, 2019: 1,668,427,976 shares

(Note) Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures These financial results are not subject to audit review procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to several important factors including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.

