Remitly Enabling Free Money Transfers to Provide Financial Support for Hurricane Eta Relief in Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala

Digital remittance provider makes Red Cross donation, waives fees for new and existing customers in Central America to help those directly impacted by ongoing crisis

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remitly, the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, is waiving transfer fees for new and existing customers sending money to Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala through November to provide much needed relief to Central America following the catastrophic Hurricane Eta. As the aftermath of the storm continues to directly impact many of Remitly’s customers and their loved ones, Remitly has also made a $15,000 donation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on November 3, and in the days following, heavy rains ravaged Central America, unleashing life-threatening floods, landslides and washing out roads and access to remote communities. In addition to a rising death toll and dozens still missing, nearly 2 million people across the region remain without basic necessities.

“We are heartbroken to see the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Eta in Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala, countries that so many of our customers call home,” said Matt Oppenheimer, CEO of Remitly. “After an already trying year for people in this part of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the destruction from this hurricane has knocked them to their knees again. Money sent to them from loved ones living abroad will be critical to rebuilding communities and livelihoods for people across the region, which is why we are extending these small gestures to show our solidarity and unwavering support to our customers and their families during this difficult time.”

Remitly is in close contact with partner stores and banks across Central America while the relief efforts are ongoing, and will alert customers of any closures to ensure they can continue to send financial support to their friends and families at a time when they need it most. Through November 30, new Remitly customers will receive a waived fee on their first transaction, and existing customers will receive a waived fee on their next transaction. Remitly has 1,550 cash pickup locations in Honduras, over 900 cash pickup locations in Nicaragua, and more than 7,000 cash pickup locations in Guatemala, in addition to offering direct bank deposits to local institutions and mobile wallets across the region. For more information about Remitly, visit remitly.com.

To provide financial support to Hurricane Eta relief efforts in Central America, visit the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies donation page here.

About Remitly

Founded initially to disrupt the nearly $600 billion global remittance industry, Remitly’s vision is to transform the lives of millions of immigrants and their families with the most trusted financial services products in the world. The mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, Remitly makes international money transfers faster, easier, more transparent and more affordable through its global network. Remitly’s reliable and easy-to-use mobile app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes, returning millions of dollars in savings and spending power to immigrants every year. Remitly is also expanding its portfolio to include additional critical financial services for immigrants. The company’s Passbook offering is a modern banking solution that eliminates fees and other common barriers to creating a bank account, and introduces new cross-border money transfer benefits. Established in 2011 and headquartered in Seattle, Remitly is backed by more than a dozen industry-leading investors, including Generation Investment Management, Naspers PayU and Bezos Expeditions. The company operates from numerous offices around the world, in cities including London, Kraków, Manila and Managua. For more information, visit Remitly.com.

