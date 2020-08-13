Relief in Challenging Times: StorageCraft Includes Free 24/7 Support for All Channel Partners

24/7 support eases the added pressure that working from home creates on channel resources

Business continuity doesn’t have a clock - neither should its support

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backup--StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced it extended its channel partner program to include 24/7 global support. The 24/7 support is now a standard offering for all StorageCraft MSP subscription licenses, including ShadowProtect and the recently introduced ShadowXafe 4.0 and OneXafe Solo business continuity solutions.

By making 24/7 support standard, StorageCraft helps alleviate the added pressures that MSPs are experiencing as they help businesses adapt their IT infrastructures around distributed workforces due to COVID-19. According to Zendesk1, request volumes remain well above pre-crisis levels, and average global support requests were up 19 percent in mid-July, compared to the same time last year.

Small and mid-sized businesses rely on their MSPs to ensure their data and IT infrastructure are always available and accessible, regardless of location. They also expect a rapid response in the event of a data or business continuity vulnerability. At the same time, MSPs are under tremendous pressure to resolve often complex customer problems while avoiding increased costs on the technical assistance needed to fix them. The extended 24/7 global channel support service from StorageCraft will help alleviate this problem.

Predictable revenue and cost models are vital for MSP business planning and profitability. By providing 24/7 global support at no additional cost, MSPs can achieve improved cost predictability in their technical support operations and deliver on their SLAs. MSPs can now simply open a support request online, and call StorageCraft for 24/7 system monitoring, troubleshooting, and problem resolution.

StorageCraft delivers world-class technical support with highly skilled support professionals. To receive the fastest response for support issues, customers simply open an online support case and include diagnostics from the relevant system(s). All pertinent information is directly transferred into the support case and provided to the support specialist. This process results in significantly quicker issue resolution. Upon resolution, StorageCraft invites customers to participate in a survey to give management insight into customer feedback and to help with ongoing product and process optimization.

Said Connie Whiteside, senior director of customer success at StorageCraft: “Business continuity doesn’t have a clock, and neither should its support. MSPs need round-the-clock global support to ensure they can meet and beat SLAs, cementing themselves as high value and critical partners to their customers. This is why we have extended our 24/7 support and made it a standard part of our MSP program.”

StorageCraft 24/7 global support service is available immediately.

About StorageCraft

For nearly two decades, StorageCraft has been innovating advanced data management, protection, and recovery solutions. Together with our channel partners, we ensure medium and small organizations can keep their business-critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized. Our customers benefit from category-leading intelligent data protection and management solutions, converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform and world-class cloud backup and DRaaS services. Regardless of whether an organization relies on on-premises, cloud-based or a hybrid IT environment, StorageCraft solves the challenges of exploding data growth while ensuring business continuity through best in class protection and recovery solutions. For more information, visit storagecraft.com.

