Reflektive Launches Calibration to Streamline Processes and Ensure Fairness

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reflektive, the leading performance management company built for top performers and growing businesses, unveiled Calibration, a central tool to ensure fairness and equality -- in performance and talent ratings across managers, departments and locations. Performance reviews serve as a key point in time to identify talent ready for promotion and determine compensation adjustments. Reflektive Calibration streamlines and simplifies the process, ensures rating consistency and data integrity, while saving HR Business Partners (HRBPs) and managers time -- so they can focus on what really matters.

“Having calibration in-product is a gamechanger in terms of time savings and data integrity,” said Taylor Orr, Program Manager of Learning and Org Development at Dropbox. “This was the first time we have been able to have all our data in one spot and manage our calibration process in one solution. Reflektive Calibration is off to a really strong start and I’m excited to see how this product evolves.”

Traditional calibration processes can be time consuming, manual and prone to errors. Typically HRBPs create multiple spreadsheets with employee names, departments, review ratings and other data. Managers work collaboratively, either on separate spreadsheets or shared spreadsheets, to calibrate ratings in a live session. These sessions can be stressful and prone to biases as managers look to influence the outcome of the session in favor of their team. Once decisions are finalized, it’s up to HRBPs to consolidate the multiple spreadsheets and put the data back into their system of record.

“Reflektive Calibration automatically brings in data about employees from performance reviews, check-ins, and feedback to reduce the administrative burden and improve the quality of calibration to address biases across managers, demographics, and locations,” said Marc Caltabiano, Chief Product Officer of Reflektive. “The most innovative HR teams are increasingly leveraging data and insights to drive key decisions around employee performance and talent planning. Calibration is just the beginning, and we're working on a number of exciting initiatives to help HR leaders become more data-driven in how they build engagement and grow their talent.”

Product Highlights:

Real-time insights seamlessly feed high-stakes conversations: Reflektive Calibration incorporates rich and relevant employee data from continuous performance management processes so teams can improve the quality of their talent decision-making.

Data accuracy and integrity: Reflektive Calibration ensures out-of-date spreadsheets and data clashes are a thing of the past. Maintain data integrity with all of your people data in one place. Visualize data to better understand your talent.

Productive Calibration sessions with less admin overhead: Intuitive Calibration cuts down on manual session-planning and facilitation admin work, so HRBPs, leaders, and managers can focus on what really matters.

About Reflektive

Reflektive is the leading performance management platform that accelerates business growth through continuous improvement. With Reflektive, organizations can scale constructive, ongoing conversations that increase employee engagement and productivity by 2X. Forward-thinking companies such as Allbirds, FabFitFun, Gainsight, Grubhub and Protective depend on Reflektive to build the high-performing teams that drive their growth. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners and TPG Growth, Reflektive has raised more than $100 million to date and was ranked 13th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. For more information, please visit www.reflektive.com.

