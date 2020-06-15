Redox and Curative Partner to Connect COVID-19 Test Results to Public Health Departments

Patient Data Integration Helps Inform Policies for Contact Tracing and Phased Openings

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redox, Inc., the leading interoperability platform for healthcare data exchange, is working with FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing company Curative to safely connect patient data to state public health departments for notification of results. Since formalizing the partnership in May, the duo has kicked off projects with 24 states, with two, Illinois and Delaware, now fully live.

Other COVID-19 tests, such as the nasal swab and oral-based approach, are difficult for consumers to handle, are hard to administer en masse, or may pose a risk of exposure for healthcare workers. Curative offers an easy to use, accurate, and rapidly scalable oral fluid-based testing method that is less invasive, and which distributes results within just 48 hours. Using its connection with Redox, Curative immediately sends test results to state officials for reporting, contact tracing programs, and to inform policies as regions move through phases for opening the economy.

“Every state has its own unique, mandatory reporting requirements for COVID-19 testing. This can be challenging for an organization like ours, which is so focused on working as quickly as possible to scale up testing services nationwide,” said Isaac Turner, CIO and co-founder, Curative. “Redox has given us a secure and scalable integration strategy to quickly automate this reporting requirement across all the different systems we need to work with. Redox allows us to be confident that this critical data will get to the right destination, in the proper format, and in a timely manner, so we can continue to focus on scaling out COVID-19 testing across the nation.”

Redox standardizes healthcare data with a vendor-agnostic application programming interface (API) and a cloud network where organizations can exchange information. This networked approach to interoperability simplifies the way organizations exchange healthcare data by normalizing data formats and eliminating redundant connections. In this novel use case, Curative utilizes the Redox API to allow for a secure, efficient flow of data between it and public health authorities, further extending Redox’s network of more than 700 healthcare delivery organizations to include state public health agencies and regional HIEs.

“As we start to safely reopen the economy, state officials must have an accurate and efficient testing and contact tracing system,” said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president of Redox. “Curative’s simpler, safer process has taken testing to a new level, and together with Redox, we’ll help to not only control the spread of the disease but also be better able to allocate healthcare resources appropriately. We hope this will become a core piece of public health infrastructure.”

For more information about ways that Redox is helping to combat COVID-19, go to https://www.redoxengine.com/covid-19/

About Curative

Curative Inc. was founded to develop tests for sepsis in January 2020 and pivoted to COVID-19 in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need for test development and production in the United States. Curative is currently operational with two CLIA-approved labs in California and Washington, D.C. Co-founded by Fred Turner, Vlad Slepnev and Isaac Turner, and comprised of a team of doctors, researchers, robotics engineers, and health industry experts, Curative is rapidly scaling its simple-to-use oral fluid COVID-19 tests to reach the groups most in need of testing. For more details on Curative, please visit www.curativeinc.com.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of more than 700 healthcare delivery organizations and 250 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 7 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 40 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com.

