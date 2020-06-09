Red River Kicks Off 2020 Academy Program

18 participants to participate in an accelerated development program

CLAREMONT, N.H. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, this week began its seventh year of its Academy, an accelerated development program designed for recent college graduates or individuals looking to transition into a career in technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome these bright and motivated individuals to Red River this week,” said Richard Ackerman, Vice President of Workforce Development at Red River. “The Academy introduces its participants to Red River and the IT industry, building skills and understanding on top of inherent talent for well-rounded employees poised to contribute in meaningful ways.”

The 12-week Academy program will provide participants with a hands-on overview of Red River from all aspects of its business. These individuals will learn about Red River through the complete sales lifecycle – from creating proposal responses to developing solutions with DevOps and managing quarterly business reviews. This 360-degree view of the company provides participants with a jump start in building relationships, creating efficiencies and collaborating with other team members.

This year Red River accepted 18 participants to the program, representing the major Red River offices: Claremont, N.H., Reston, Va., Austin, Texas and Sacramento, Calif. Academy participants include recent college graduates and members of our military transitioning into new careers.

While all Academy participants follow the same curriculum, each comes to the program with a position in a Red River department, including Supply Chain, Business Operations, Project Management, Service Operations, Inside Sales and Customer Experience. Each participant is also paired with a mentor to guide them through their first year at Red River.

The Academy Program was started in 2013 as a way to provide accelerated training on Red River's business and now has 25 alumni among its employees.

